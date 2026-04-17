International Day for Biological Diversity should highlight impacts of war on Iran’s environment

TEHRAN - We are approaching the International Day for Biological Diversity in a situation where the unjust US-Israeli war, by causing widespread destruction and the spread of various pollutants, has exposed Iran's environment and its valuable biodiversity to many dangers and threats, putting many plant and animal species at risk, and disrupting ecosystem functions and services.

The International Day for Biological Diversity is observed each year on May 22. Proclaimed by the United Nations to raise awareness of the value of life on Earth, this day serves as a global reminder of the need to safeguard biodiversity and protect the ecosystems that support human well-being.

The observance is coordinated by the Convention on Biological Diversity, the international legal instrument for the conservation and sustainable use of biological resources.

“Acting locally for global impact” is the theme of the 2026 edition of the International Day for Biological Diversity. This slogan emphasizes, more than ever, the role of local communities in protecting nature and the future of the Earth.

Wars and armed conflicts don’t only have human casualties; the environment is one of their biggest victims. Historical experiences, from the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the Kosovo conflicts, the war in Lebanon, the genocide against Gaza, to the U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran, have shown that destruction of infrastructure, explosions, fires, and pollutants from military operations have severe and long-term effects on soil, water, air, and wildlife. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has repeatedly highlighted the issue.

Recent attacks on Iran, particularly targeting oil depots and industrial facilities, are a stark and alarming example. These attacks have caused “black rain” in Tehran, a mix of pollutants, smoke, and petroleum compounds in the air, posing serious threats to both human health and the environment. These events illustrate that even countries committed to environmental protection under international protocols are vulnerable to unpredictable military attacks.

Iran is in a special position in terms of biodiversity, forming part of two global biodiversity hotspots, from the Hyrcanian and Zagros forests to the wetlands, mountains, deserts, and beautiful and eye-catching coastal-marine areas, the country hosts numerous and diverse species of plants and animals, some of which are found nowhere else in the world.

“This issue doubles the importance of protecting this precious heritage, although unfortunately this hostile war has not only damaged biodiversity and protected areas, but has also caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including offices, environmental protection posts, and related transportation equipment,” Hamid Zohrabi, the deputy head of the Department of Environment for biodiversity, has said.

In a letter to the executive secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, Zohrabi has elaborated on the detrimental impacts of the war on the country’s biodiversity, and irreparable damage to ecosystems.

The letter has confirmed clear violations of the articles of the convention, considerations of human rights, and the goals of Kunming- Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, calling on the executive secretary to take a more active role in protecting biodiversity, and release a formal statement to censure this war and its environmental impacts during the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the Convention on Biological Diversity, which will be held in October in Yerevan, Armenia.

The Framework, building on the Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011–2020, sets out an ambitious plan to implement broad-based action to bring about a transformation in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals, and ensure that, by 2050, the shared vision of living in harmony with nature is fulfilled.

The International Day for Biological Diversity will help connect local initiatives with the 23 global targets of the Kunming-Montreal framework, focusing the world’s attention on the importance of applying the whole-of-society approach which includes ways to enlist, enable, empower and leverage contributions of actors other than national governments at the local level, including indigenous peoples and local communities, sub-national governments, cities and other local authorities, women and youth groups, businesses and financial institutions, and other civil society organizations, among others.

This year's slogan is a reminder of the fact that any action, no matter how small, at the local level can have an impact on a global scale. This action, whether negative or positive, can have short-term, medium-term, and long-term impacts at the local, regional, and global levels, just like the effects of the imposed war on Iran and consequently on the region and the world, an action that pursues a mission that is completely opposed to the mission of the Global Biodiversity Framework and its 23 goals, and follows the opposite path and direction.