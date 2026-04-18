Basketball star Sina Vahedi undergoes successful knee surgery

TEHRAN - Iran national team guard Sina Vahedi has undergone surgery after suffering a serious injury to his right leg.

Vahedi, who had been enjoying a strong spell in Taiwan, sustained a major setback during a training session with the New Taipei Kings. Detailed medical examinations revealed a torn ACL in his right knee, forcing the Iranian standout to halt his season.

Following the diagnosis, Vahedi immediately returned to Tehran to be treated under the supervision of Iranian specialists. On Tuesday, he underwent surgery performed by Dr. Sohrab Keyhani, a member of the Iran Basketball Federation’s board.

The operation was declared successful, and Vahedi was discharged from the hospital on Saturday after receiving clearance from the medical staff. He will now face a lengthy rehabilitation and physiotherapy period before attempting a comeback to the court in the coming months.