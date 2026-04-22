Iranian war drama “God of War” hits Russian streaming platform Ökko

TEHRAN- The Iranian war drama “God of War” has premiered on Ökko, one of Russia’s leading online streaming platforms, marking a new step in the international distribution of Iranian cinema, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

Directed by Hossein Darabi, the film is a major production of the Owj Arts and Media Organization. It offers a realistic narrative of a sensitive chapter during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988), also known as the Sacred Defense.

The film specifically chronicles the historical and strategic milestone of launching the first Iranian missile in the post-Islamic Revolution era—a pivotal moment in the nation's military history and defense capabilities.

Written by Ehsan Saqafi, "God of War" depicts the birth of the Iranian Armed Forces' missile unit during the Iran-Iraq War. The story centers on the legacy of Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, the architect of Iran’s missile program. The film chooses a unique narrative approach where Tehrani Moghaddam himself does not appear directly on screen; instead, the momentous events are chronicled through the eyes of one of his close comrades-in-arms, portrayed by Saed Soheili.

The film captures a true and pivotal breakthrough in Iran’s military progress. The title itself carries significant historical weight; according to long-standing accounts, "God of War" was the moniker reportedly given by American observers to the specific missile that Iran managed to produce through domestic ingenuity and self-reliance during the Sacred Defense era. By focusing on this internal struggle for technological sovereignty, the film highlights how a group of dedicated individuals turned a period of intense vulnerability into a turning point for national defense.

“God of War,” which previously made its debut at the 43rd Fajr Film Festival, features an ensemble cast including Saed Soheili, Hossein Soleimani, Payam Ahmadinia, Nader Fallah, and Dariush Kardan. The film also stars international actor Ammar Shalak alongside a group of Iranian performers such as Azadeh Seifi and Abdolreza Nasari.

Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam is widely celebrated as the "father of Iran's missile program," a visionary military commander whose leadership transformed Iran's defense strategy from total dependency to indigenous self-sufficiency. During the darkest days of the Iran-Iraq War, when Iranian civilians were defenseless against aerial bombardments, Tehrani Moghaddam spearheaded the arduous task of establishing a ballistic missile force with almost no resources. Although he was martyred in a 2011 explosion while working on advanced rocket technology, his influence remains the cornerstone of Iran’s modern deterrence capabilities, symbolizing both national resilience and technical ingenuity.

Ökko is a major player in the Russian digital content market, offering a vast library of films, series, and exclusive sporting events. The release of “God of War” on this platform provides Russian audiences with a unique opportunity to engage with Iranian historical perspectives and the cinematic storytelling of the Islamic Republic.

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