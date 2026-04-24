Tehran International Book Fair to be held online

TEHRAN – The 37th edition of the Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF), the country’s largest annual cultural event, is scheduled to go online in mid-May, the organizers have announced.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the fair is widely regarded as Iran’s most significant publishing event, annually drawing hundreds of domestic and international publishers as well as large crowds of book lovers, academics and cultural figures.

The decision was finalized during the first meeting of the policy-making council in the new Iranian year, following a comprehensive review of the country's current situation and the status of the publishing industry, Mehr reported on Thursday.

In the meeting, council members discussed several proposals after considering the exceptional circumstances facing the nation. The impact of the recent war has led to the closure of some publishing units and has hindered many publishers' ability to organize a physical presence at a large-scale venue, the report added.

Ultimately, the virtual format was chosen and the book fair will be held online for its upcoming edition, following a model successfully established and tested during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Deputy Culture Minister for Cultural Affairs and the head of the book fair Mohsen Javadi said.

“The primary mission of the Deputy Office for Cultural Affairs is to support every link in the publishing chain,” the official stated. To ensure that local bookstores also benefit from government support, Javadi confirmed that the seasonal Bookstore Subsidy Scheme will be implemented in June.

Moreover, further details regarding publisher registration and the distribution of purchase subsidies, including book vouchers, will be released in the coming days.

The online edition of Tehran Book Fair was first launched in January 2021 by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance as a response to the cancellation of the 33rd TIBF due to the pandemic. From 2022 to 2025, the virtual event ran concurrently with the physical international exhibition. This year’s transition to a purely virtual format marks a significant effort to maintain the country’s premier cultural event amidst regional instability.

Over the years, the Tehran International Book Fair has evolved into a major cultural marketplace and a vibrant meeting point for publishers, writers, translators and readers. Beyond book sales, it hosts a wide range of cultural programs, including unveiling ceremonies, panel discussions, and professional meetings.

With preparations gaining momentum, the 37th edition is expected to once again underscore the central role of books and publishing in Iran’s cultural landscape while strengthening the country’s literary ties with the international community.

SAB/