Defining alternative trade routes necessary: TPO official

TEHRAN- The Director General of the Preparation and Support Office of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), while addressing the importance of identifying trade corridors, emphasized the need to redefine new corridors with the aim of reducing cost and time in trade.

According to IRNA reporting from the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, Seyed Ali Emami said, providing an empirical and practical definition of the concept of a corridor: Corridors actually refer to routes for moving goods and provide transportation services and trade support; in other words, corridors are routes that provide trade support.

He further addressed the necessity of identifying new corridor routes in emergency situations and added: The disruption and failure of the supply chain after the COVID-19 pandemic made identifying new routes, in addition to maintaining traditional routes, a necessity.

However, it should be noted that defining new corridors was not limited to this period, and the definition of new corridors was pursued even before, he added.

This official called sea routes the most important and prominent trade corridors due to their low cost, and continued: Iran is not exempt from identifying new trade routes and must define new routes because these routes bring with them security, employment, investment, industry, and production.

Stating that the imposed war against Iran turned the redefinition of new trade routes into a principle, he added: When the possibility of using the sea for trade is minimized, a country as vast as Iran with extensive land borders with neighbors can replace sea routes with them. Therefore, with this goal, we have identified several new land corridors.

Emami stated that we are trying to make new routes economical and introduce them to merchants and traders, and said: Six alternative routes have been defined, and we hope to soon start trading on these routes.

According to this official at the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, the creation of new North-South and East-West corridor routes is being pursued seriously.

In conclusion, he referred to the efforts and negotiations of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization with countries and transport companies in order to reduce the cost and time of using alternative routes.

EF/MA