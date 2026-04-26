Royan Institute extends abstract submission deadline to Intl. Twin Congress

TEHRAN – The deadline for the submission of abstracts of the articles to the Royan International Twin Congress, which is planned to be held in Tehran from September 2 to 4, has been extended from April 20 to May 21, IRNA reported.

Royan International Twin Congress 2026 includes the 26th Congress on Reproductive Biomedicine, the 21st Congress on Stem Cell Biology and Technology, and the 20th seminar on Nursery and Midwifery.

The first two congresses will be held in English, and the last one in Persian, Mehr news agency reported.

The main goals of the Congress include exchanging experiences among experts, showcasing novel technologies, and enhancing professional knowledge on a global scale.

This year, seven specialized workshops and a pre-congress symposium on obesity were held a few weeks before the event for students and researchers, which was well received.

Offering Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits for various medical, paramedical, and midwifery disciplines, the scientific event provides a valuable opportunity for professionals and specialists to update their knowledge in the field.

A total of 515 out of 600 submitted articles are accepted; these involve 129 articles in Reproductive Biomedicine Congress, 195 posters and 16 lectures, 237 articles in Stem Cell Biology and Technology Congress, 220 posters and 17 lectures, and 67 articles in Nursery and Midwifery Seminar, 63 posters and four lectures.

Six selected best articles will be awarded at the opening ceremony of the Congress, on Wednesday, which will be held both in person and online.

The event will host 36 lecturers from 19 foreign countries, including Germany (Prof. Janems Adjaye), Qatar (Dr. Mohammad Mostafa Arafa), France (Prof. Laurent David), Austria (Dr. Victori Deneke), Spain (Dr. Nicholas Garrido Pushalt), Italy (Dr. Local Gianiroli), Japan (Prof. Kazuhiro Kawamura), Russia (Dr. Daria Kuznetsova), New Zealand (Prof. Bjorn Oback), and China (Dr. Zhen Liu), as well as 59 national lecturers.

In 2024, a total of 33 international scientists and researchers from the U.S., England, Germany, Austria, Italy, Belgium, Turkey, China, Russia, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, Qatar, and India presented lectures in the Congress.

Royan Institute

Royan Institute was established in 1991 by the late Dr. Saeid Kazemi Ashtiani and a group of researchers and physicians in the Iran University of Medical Sciences of the Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research (ACECR) as an outpatient surgery center to provide medical services to infertile couples, as well as research and training in reproductive sciences.

Reproductive Biomedicine and Stem Cells Biology and Technology has been demonstrated to be one of the most successful experiences of scientific gathering in Iran and West Asia since 2000.

In 2002, the research fields at Royan Institute also extended into stem cell studies. Afterward, the research findings were adjusted for application in regenerative medicine and cell therapy approaches. After three decades, the Royan Institute focuses on increasing the success rate of infertility treatment alongside embryo health and the level of public health through cell therapy clinical services.

During these twenty years of active involvement in sharing and exchanging scientific knowledge and expertise with renowned scientific institutes and scientists, the Royan Congress has helped to form many shared scientific projects and exchanges.

MT/MG



