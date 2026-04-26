Veteran translator, librarian Shirin Taavoni passes away

TEHRAN –‌ Shirin Taavoni (Khaleghi), a prominent translator, librarian, and researcher, passed away, Persian media announced on Sunday.

Taavoni was a key figure in the development of library standards within Iran. Her contributions in the areas of library organization, equipment, and services have been widely utilized as reference materials. Beyond her work in librarianship, she was also recognized for her extensive translation efforts, bringing works by acclaimed literary and specialized authors into Persian.

‌Among her notable translated works are F. Scott Fitzgerald's " The Love of the Last Tycoon," Aldous Huxley's " Chrome Yellow," Katherine Mansfield's "The Dove's Nest and Other Stories," E.M. Forster's "Where Angels Fear to Tread," J.D. Salinger's " Raise High the Roof Beam, Carpenters and Seymour," Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette's "Cheri," and Martin Esslin's " The Theatre of Absurd". She also authored "Technique of the Theatre."

SAB/