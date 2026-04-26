Iran participating in 40th Tunis International Book Fair

TEHRAN – Iran is participating in the 40th edition of the Tunis International Book Fair, which is underway at the Exhibition Center in Kram in the Republic of Tunisia.

The Islamic Culture and Relations Organization and the Cultural Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tunisia have set up Iran’s pavilion at the exhibition, Mehr reported.

During the opening ceremony of the fair, the President of Tunisia Kais Saied visited the pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During this visit, Mir Massoud Hosseinian, Iran’s ambassador to Tunisia, presented the president with a printed edition of a precious Qur’an manuscript whose writing dates back to the first century AH.

The pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran displays symbols related to the American–Israeli military aggression against the country, especially honoring the student martyrs of the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and for 40 days, they martyred about 3,500 people including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, several officials and military commanders as well as numerous civilians, including women and children.

During the 40-day war (also known as the Ramadan War), besides some military targets, the US and Israel launched organized attacks against civilian infrastructure, including residential homes, hospitals, refineries, power plants, schools, universities, art and cultural spaces, bookstores, museums, and ancient sites in several cities, causing total or partial damage and injuring innocent people.

On the first day of the war, the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, became the site of a devastating massacre. While dozens of girls and boys aged between 7 and 12 were beginning their lessons, the school was targeted by a missile strike that caused the building to collapse, trapping children and teachers beneath the rubble. Authorities confirmed a final death toll of 156 people.

Speaking about the fair, a representative of Nakhl-e Sabz Publication said: “Although the facilities and design of this exhibition cannot be compared with other Arabic book fairs and are much weaker, the reception of Iran’s pavilion and the expression of solidarity by visitors with the people of Iran are very strong and noteworthy”.

Under the theme “Tunisia, Homeland of Books,” this edition brings together 394 publishing houses from more than 30 countries.

President Kais Saied inaugurated the event, touring the various halls and exhibition pavilions in the presence of numerous intellectuals, thinkers, and publishing house executives.

During the presentation of this year's program, Mohamed Salah Kadri, director of the organizing committee, announced that 25 cultural activities would be held alongside the event, including 10 seminars and 15 roundtables.

Having launched on April 23, this year’s edition of the Tunis International Book Fair will run until May 3.

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