Annual freight transport via railway increases 8%

TEHRAN- The CEO of the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced that freight transport volume increased from 40 million tons to 44 million tons in the last Iranian calendar year 1404 (ended on March 20), and referring to this eight-percent growth, he set this year's target at achieving 54 million tons of freight transport.

According to an IRNA report from the Railways, Jabbar Ali Zakeri, speaking at a meeting of the Railways' Coordinating Council of Managers and referring to last year's efforts in the rail transport sector, expressed gratitude to all staff, Basij, security, and railway police.

He noted the role of empathy and collective effort in sustaining the railway network's operation across the country and pointed to a five-percent reduction in incidents last year, achieved despite the increase in freight transport.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development further emphasized the need to enhance safety at crossings and create a secure zone for train movement.

He also reported an improvement in locomotive readiness, such that this indicator — supported by the President and the Minister of Transport and Urban Development, along with adequate liquidity injection — has increased by 10 percent, rising from 489 units in August 2024 to an average of 610 units this year.

The CEO of the Railways also referred to the holding of six major events with private sector participation and the signing of memorandums of understanding last year.

He reported satisfactory progress on companies' commitments and stressed maintaining this momentum to achieve the goals of the Seventh Development Plan.

He identified rail diplomacy and the development of rail-based transit as main approaches of the Railways, stating: "In the past year, significant achievements have been made in this area, and international freight has increased by seven percent."

Zakeri listed increasing transit through rail borders, boosting freight transport especially with Afghanistan, creating new capacities in the railway network, and organizing branch lines as priorities for the current year.

He also emphasized the need to become more competitive with road transport in order to achieve the goals of the Seventh Development Plan.

The official also stressed streamlining the railway network, continuing activities with a jihadi spirit, and the necessity of synergy among all sectors to achieve the goals of the current Iranian calendar year and to increase freight absorption and ton-kilometers.

According to IRNA, despite the damage inflicted on railway infrastructure during the Ramadan War, the record for daily rail freight transport was broken on several days, with daily freight volume exceeding 140,000 tons — an achievement demonstrating the capability, cohesion, and commitment of the Railways team.

MA