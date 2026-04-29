Bombed office of martyred Leader considered for national heritage status

TEHRAN – Iran’s cultural heritage authorities have initiated procedures to register the official residence and administrative office of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, better known as “Beit-e Rahbari”, as a national heritage site.

“Beit-e Rahbari will be registered in the national list [for cultural heritage]”, Ali Darabi, Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a specialized meeting titled “Cultural Horizon in the Fog of War: Safeguarding Civilizational Heritage Against Aggression and Reassessing International Responsibilities,” held at the Golestan Palace, Darabi said efforts were underway to rapidly document and register locations affected by the attacks.

He added that authorities intended to highlight the extent of the damage and casualties, which he said included around 4,000 deaths, through coordinated “narrative-building” initiatives aimed at the international community. “We must present a clear account of these events and their consequences,” he said.

Darabi emphasized that all national and international programs organized by the cultural heritage deputy would incorporate references to the conflict. He said upcoming events, including those marking World Heritage Day and International Museum Day, would address the issue and reflect Iran’s position on the war.

He also called for coordinated action among domestic and international bodies, noting that a comprehensive plan had been prepared outlining roles for organizations such as International Council of Museums and International Council on Monuments and Sites, as well as Iran’s Foreign Ministry. A follow-up meeting involving relevant ministers and First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref is expected to review progress.

Darabi said an exhibition on damage to Iran’s cultural and historical heritage would also be organized at UNESCO, with preparatory work underway.

At the same meeting, Alireza Izadi, head of the registration office for historical and intangible heritage, announced the national registration of a bombed school in Minab and public gatherings held in The Hague in support of Iran during the conflict.

AM