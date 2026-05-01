Economic warfare: The fourth level of conflict

Javan examined the aspects of the Ramadan War in an article. The newspaper wrote: The Ramadan War had four levels or four types: moral security, military, and economic dimensions.

Now there is a military ceasefire, but the war continues in the economic sphere. Now we are in the fourth stage of the war or economic war. Here, the war will become more complicated because it also involves the lives of other nations in the war. We took control of the world's fuel management, and the whole world was affected by it. This process has also affected the upcoming US elections. The naval blockade of Iran and domestic abuse in the growth of prices are appearing, which is sometimes very unnatural, and as if a hand is at work to turn the sweetness of victory in a military war into internal discomfort. The authorities must be careful and, with alternative ways in imports and strict supervision, prevent us from appearing weak in the eyes and minds of the nation in the economic sphere after the military victory.

Sobh-e-No: There is no favorable option for Trump

Sobh-e-No commented on Trump's critical situation and said: After the United States failed in the forty-day war and Donald Trump's inability to achieve his desired goals on the battlefield, attempts were made to compensate for these failures through the negotiating table. In other words, the Americans initially tried to gain what they had not gained on the battlefield in the negotiation process. In this context, the US vice president also entered the negotiation space with the same approach, but these efforts faced a serious obstacle called the red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Now, Trump is faced with a choice between a bad option and a worse option. In such circumstances, there is practically no option that is completely favorable for the United States. However, for the Islamic Republic of Iran, if an agreement is formed that is within the framework of the country's red lines, that agreement can be considered a suitable and acceptable option.

Ettelaat: Tehran’s three strategic levers to win the battle of war and ceasefire

Ettelaat assessed Tehran’s strategic levers to win the battle with the US. Iran is setting its terms for ending the war with the US and deeply believes that it has three powerful advantages in the face of a ceasefire. Ammunition, markets, and midterm elections give Tehran the strategic patience needed to deny Donald Trump any easy victory. The longer this stalemate drags on, the stronger Iran’s position will become. Ammunition gives Iran the staying power to endure long-term conflicts without surrendering. In markets, the pressure on oil prices is hitting the US economy and its global allies hard, and the US midterm elections are a political clock that is weakening Trump’s position at home. Trump entered the field expecting to impose dominance through force.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Diplomatic openings between Iran and Europe

In recent days, European officials have sent positive signals that they are ready to gradually ease sanctions on Iran. Europe has practically refrained from direct military action during the recent conflicts against Iran and has not actively participated in the US naval blockade and maximum pressure. While Trump has put heavy economic pressure on Iran by intensifying sanctions and imposing a severe naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and has almost disrupted Iranian maritime trade, Europe has preferred to keep the path of diplomacy open. This gap between Europe and the United States has created a unique opportunity for Iran. In such a situation, Iran must enter into a deal with Europe with intelligence. The Strait of Hormuz, as one of Iran's most vital strategic assets, is a powerful card in Tehran's hands.

