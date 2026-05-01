Crowds gather at Persepolis to mark anniversary of Leader’s visit to Fars province

TEHRAN – Large crowds gathered on Friday at the ancient sites of Persepolis and Naqsh-e Rostam to commemorate the anniversary of a visit by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to Fars province.

Participants emphasized themes of resilience and commitment, stating that their presence conveyed a message of steadfastness rooted in deeply held beliefs.

Persepolis and Naqsh-e Rostam, both dating back to the Achaemenid Empire, are among Iran’s most prominent historical landmarks and frequently serve as venues for cultural and symbolic events.

AM