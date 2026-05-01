Iran's Araghchi says Pentagon is lying about war costs

TEHRAN — In a series of diplomatic engagements spanning two days, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has intensified his campaign to isolate the United States internationally over its role in the recent war of aggression against the Islamic Republic, while also pointing to the mounting financial toll of the conflict on the American household.

In telephone conversations with his counterparts from Kenya, Poland, and India, Araghchi argued that the insecurity gripping the Persian Gulf and the strategic Strait of Hormuz is a direct consequence of the US-Israeli aggression that began on February 28.

Speaking with Kenya's Foreign Minister, Musalia Mudavadi, Araghchi urged the international community to take "decisive steps" to defend the United Nations Charter and hold Washington accountable for "breaches of international law and crimes." He described the situation in the Persian Gulf as "insecurity imposed" by US-Israeli actions and warned that the economic repercussions of the war extend far beyond the region.

In a separate call with Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, Araghchi went further, urging all nations to adopt a "clear and decisive stance" in condemning US "acts of maritime piracy" and threats to international navigation.

With India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Araghchi emphasized the need to hold the United States and Israel accountable for the "security and economic consequences" of their actions for the entire world.

On Friday, Araghchi spoke by telephone with the European Union's Foreign Policy Chief, Kaja Kallas. The conversation came as European capitals continue to navigate the fallout from the war and the subsequent naval blockade imposed by the United States on Iranian ports.

He also discussed recent West Asia developments with his counterparts from Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Azerbaijan.

Parallel to his diplomatic calls, Araghchi took to X on Friday to deliver a pointed message to the American public and the Pentagon. Reacting to a chart showing that the share of Americans reporting their financial situation has worsened has surged in 2026, he wrote:

"The Pentagon is lying. Netanyahu's gamble has directly cost America $100b so far — four times what is claimed."

"Indirect costs for US taxpayers are FAR higher. The monthly bill for each American household is $500 and rising fast."

"Israel First always means America Last."

The war of aggression launched by the United States and Israel on February 28 has fundamentally altered the security landscape of West Asia. In addition to the assassination of

Iran's leader, the conflict has involved massive strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including nuclear facilities, as well as a US naval blockade imposed on April 9 — one day after a Pakistani-brokered ceasefire had taken effect. Iran responded by maintaining its control over the Strait of Hormuz and restricting the passage of ships belonging to adversary nations.

Despite the ceasefire, which remains tenuous, Tehran has repeatedly stated that it has lost all trust in Washington, noting that the United States attacked Iran twice during previous rounds of diplomacy.