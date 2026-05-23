IRCS gets third aid cargo from Turkey

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) received the third consignment of humanitarian aid dispatched by IHH Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation on Wednesday.

The land-based humanitarian aid included six trucks carrying 96 tons of essential food items and sanitary goods, the IRCS website reported.

About 45 tons of the shipment included ready-made meals, jams, Halva, and 51 other tons contained hygiene packages, laundry detergents, dishwashing liquid, and other essential items.

In April, the IRCS received the consignment of humanitarian aid from Turkey, including medical supplies and serum.

The shipment was transported in 16 trucks to the Bazargan border, with coordination from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ankara.

Upon arrival, the shipment will be handed over to the Food and Drug Organization for targeted distribution across pharmacies and healthcare centers nationwide.

The aid aims to support essential medical needs and improve patient access to critical treatments.

Following the outbreak of the US-Israel war against Iran on February 28, humanitarian shipments from different countries like China, Tajikistan, Iraq, Turkey, India, Russia, Azerbaijan, Dagestan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan have been sent to Iran.

In May, Kazakhstan delivered a consignment of humanitarian aid, including 30 wagons of flour, medicine, canned food, and sugar, to Iran.

The shipment entered the country through the Sarakhs border in the northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, IRNA reported.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran, Ontalap Onalbayev, officially delivered the consignment to the Iranian Red Crescent Society on May 16.

Iran had also received the first consignment of humanitarian relief items from the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (ICRC).

The head of the IRCS, Pirhossein Kolivand, lauded humanitarian aid from friendly countries to support Iran during the US-Israeli war, noting that their empathy reflects deep human, cultural, and historical bonds with the Iranian nation.

The fourth humanitarian consignment from the Iraqi Red Cross Society included 28 equipped ambulances and 65 trucks carrying medical and construction equipment, IRNA reported.

The shipment also involved 11 loaders, backhoes, motorcycles, wheelchairs, tents, air-conditioning systems, and heaters. In return for their help, Iran dispatched 11 tankers of drinkable water, chlorine for disinfection, and a mobile laboratory to Wasit province in Iraq, where water distribution facilities had been destroyed.

The first consignment of the Chinese Red Cross included five Toyota rescue vehicles, 20 motorcycles, and the second shipment involved a loader, a backhoe, a mini-loader (bobcat), and 5,000 blankets. The third aid shipment contained 11 bobcats, two cranes, a backhoe, and eight motorcycles.

Azerbaijan also sent the third consignment of relief items via 10 trucks. The consignment included 200 tons of essential goods like flour, food and medical items, rice, sugar, drinkable water, oil, tea, and medical equipment, which were delivered through the land border in Astara, Gilan province, ISNA reported.

Russia was another country that sent relief items to the country. The shipment included 313 tons of medicines, Mehr news agency reported. Russia had formerly sent a shipment of 30 tons of medicine to the IRCS.

The Dagestan Republic also dispatched its first humanitarian aid to the country. Seven trucks transported 140 tons of relief items, including flour, rice, sugar, pasta, legumes, and oil.

MT/MG