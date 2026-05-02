Government supports home-based businesses in wartime: vice president

TEHRAN- The Vice President for Rural Development and Deprived Areas of the country said that the government, by forming a National Post-War Reconstruction Headquarters, has prioritized supporting home-based, rural, and war-affected businesses.

According to an IRNA report, Abdolkarim Hosseinzadeh said: "One of the clear orders of the President is that we should be among the people; it makes no difference whether in times of peace or during war."

He added: "A notable point is that a large part of these projects were initiated by the efforts and capabilities of the villagers themselves. These plans in the fields of healthcare, sports, and administration are valuable and promising projects, and we will do our utmost to complete them."

The Vice President continued: "In this regard, the National Post-War Reconstruction Headquarters for villages, deprived areas, and nomadic tribes has been formed, and in its meetings, all rural businesses damaged by the war will be covered by government support so that the people can continue their activities with hope, resilience, and a patriotic spirit."

He emphasized in conclusion: "In these days, the people have shown that they are more pioneering than us officials in patriotism and love of the homeland, and our duty is to truly appreciate them. The visits will continue, and in the final wrap-up session, executive decisions for the counties and the reviewed projects will be made."

EF/MA