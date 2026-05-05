Lech Poznań reluctant to extend Gholizadeh’s deal

TEHRAN - After it was confirmed that Lech Poznań’s Iranian winger Ali Gholizadeh will be sidelined for at least eight months due to an ACL tear, several Polish outlets are now reporting that the club have decided not to extend a new one‑year contract with the player, raising the possibility that he may return to Iran next season.

The negotiations between Lech Poznań and Gholizadeh had progressed prior to his injury, with the club presenting a one‑year offer. However, following the ACL diagnosis, the club have reportedly pulled back from extending his stay in Poland.

The Polish website Transfery reported that the Iranian international will leave the club at the end of the season, on June 30, 2026.

The 30‑year‑old winger had long justified the nearly €2 million transfer fee paid for him. Despite missing time earlier in the season, he still produced five goals and four assists in 14 matches, but even those numbers were not enough to secure him a renewal, with the club steering him toward the exit.

TVP Sport also confirmed that Lech Poznań’s management has decided not to offer him a contract extension, meaning the player will depart once his current deal expires on June 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, several Polish outlets—including the local edition of Goal—claim that Gholizadeh has serious offers from Iranian clubs, making a return to the Persian Gulf Pro League.

Lech Poznań have reportedly granted Gholizadeh full freedom to choose where he will undergo his surgery, while assuring him of the club’s full support and willingness to provide any assistance needed during his rehabilitation.