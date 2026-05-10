Patriots in the streets for +70 nights

TEHRAN - Iranians across the country continue holding nightly rallies for more than 70 consecutive days, forming a sustained nationwide expression of public unity and a historic moment of cohesion and solidarity. The gatherings, held in cities, towns, and smaller communities throughout Iran, have become a regular feature of public life in the aftermath of the joint US-Israeli aggression that initially began on February 28.

Since the April 8 ceasefire, which halted active hostilities, the public presence in the streets has not diminished. Instead, it has remained steady and widespread, with citizens from all walks of life participating in coordinated yet largely spontaneous gatherings. Men and women, families, students, and workers attend side by side, reflecting a broad social spectrum that spans different regions, professions, and age groups.

Unwavering support for the Islamic Republic

A central characteristic of these rallies is the strong emphasis on national unity and support for the Islamic Republic. Participants frequently frame their presence as an expression of solidarity with the state during a sensitive regional period. Despite the diversity of political and ideological perspectives in Iranian society, many attendees say the rallies reflect a shared commitment to national sovereignty and independence in the face of external pressure.

Across the country, Iranian flags are prominently displayed, often accompanied by banners and placards carrying slogans rejecting foreign intervention and expressing opposition to the United States and Israel. The symbolic use of national imagery is reinforced by the visible presence of families, women, and youth, creating a collective atmosphere that blends civic participation with political expression.

One of the most notable aspects of the gatherings is their spontaneous and decentralized nature. Rather than being centrally organized, the rallies are widely described as self-initiated, with local communities coordinating participation through informal networks. This grassroots character is frequently highlighted by participants as a reflection of genuine public sentiment rather than institutional direction.

Women’s participation has been particularly prominent, with many attending alongside family members. Youth involvement is also a defining feature, as teenagers and young adults regularly join the nightly events in large numbers. The intergenerational nature of the gatherings has contributed to their sustained continuity, with many participants describing them as both social and national in character.

In cities such as Tehran and others, the rallies often extend across major streets and public squares, where chants, collective slogans, and cultural expressions are shared in a structured yet fluid environment. The repeated and continuous nature of these gatherings—now surpassing 70 nights—has itself become a key symbol of endurance and public engagement.

‘JANFADA’ campaign in the spotlight

Alongside the street mobilization, the national “JANFADA” (“Sacrificing Life”) campaign has also been launched as a broader civic initiative. It is a voluntary nationwide initiative in which citizens register to express readiness to defend the country and support national needs. The campaign is presented as a symbol of public solidarity, patriotism, and unity.

According to campaign spokesperson Sasan Zare, more than 31 million people have registered, a figure that has drawn attention due to its scale relative to Iran’s population, which is about 90 million.

Zare said participants include individuals across a wide age range, from teenagers to older adults, with representation from both men and women. He noted that many registrants have expressed willingness to contribute in different capacities, including service-oriented, educational, and organizational roles.

Overall, the continuation of nightly rallies, alongside the large-scale participation in the “JANFADA” campaign, reflects a society that remains actively present in public life, with citizens choosing collective visibility as a form of expression in a sensitive regional environment. While the rallies highlight street-level demonstrations of unity, the registration drive adds another dimension of organized participation, illustrating how public sentiment is being translated into broader social involvement across different sectors of the population.

