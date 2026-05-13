Avarsaji re‑elected as President of Iran’s kabaddi federation

TEHRAN - Abbas Avarsaji has been re‑elected as the President of the Kabaddi Federation of Iran for a third consecutive term.

The electoral assembly was held on Wednesday at the Farsi Hall of the National Olympic Academy, chaired by Mohammad Shervin Asbaghian, Deputy for the Development of Championship and Professional Sports.

Avarsaji secured 43 votes out of 54, earning another four‑year term at the helm.

His rivals, Majid Bahrami and Reza Kamali‑Moghadam, received 8 and 3 votes respectively.