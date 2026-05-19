Riab cited as model for community-based tourism

TEHRAN - The village of Riab in eastern Iran has emerged as a model for community-based tourism development and has been nominated as one of Iran’s candidates for the Best Tourism Villages program organized by the UN Tourism.

Located in Gonabad county, Riab has gained attention for involving local residents directly in tourism planning and management. Villagers have established groups focused on policymaking, content production, festivals and events, as well as accommodation and hospitality services, assigning specific roles to residents and encouraging participation in all stages of tourism development.

Local participation has been cited as one of the main reasons behind the village’s growing reputation. Residents have a long history of cooperation in development projects, including the restoration of the village’s qanat system, a 19-kilometer underground water channel regarded as one of the longest qanats in Iran.

Authorities and local residents have also worked together to preserve Riab’s cultural heritage. According to local officials, 21 historical, cultural, and tourism-related sites in the village have been added to Iran’s national heritage list, a figure considered rare among Iranian villages.

Efforts have also focused on preserving the village’s traditional architecture. Restoration and revitalization projects have been carried out in line with the region’s climatic conditions, transforming Riab into what local authorities describe as a “living museum” of architecture.

The village has become a destination for historical, cultural, and educational tours, including programs for children, due to its emphasis on sustainable development and community-based tourism.

Iranian tourism officials recently introduced Riab as one of the country’s representatives for the 2026 Best Tourism Villages initiative, a global program that recognizes rural destinations for sustainable tourism and cultural preservation.

AM