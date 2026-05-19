Nemati expresses concerns for Iran’s Para archery team ahead of Nagoya 2026

TEHRAN – Iran’s Para Archery national team head coach, Zahra Nemati, has voiced significant apprehension regarding the team’s prospects for the Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games. Citing the ongoing conflict, Nemati revealed that Iran has secured only three qualification quotas for the Games, and alarmingly, even these qualified athletes are reportedly far from peak physical condition.

The Open Para Archery Championships, commencing this year, are slated to serve as a crucial performance evaluation for the national team. Nemati indicated that the championships will allow the team to reassess their standing after a prolonged period of inactivity and will also provide a platform to identify and scout emerging talent, emphasizing that the national team remains open to new athletes.

“Regrettably, due to the prevailing war conditions, we were forced to miss the World Championships in Thailand,” Nemati stated. “This event represented our final opportunity to qualify for Nagoya and was the most significant tournament for Para archery. We had initially registered 12 athletes for classification and qualification at the Worlds in Thailand, but that chance has been lost. Furthermore, we were unable to participate in the Asian Championships due to the 12-day war. All these circumstances have unfortunately left Para archery in a precarious and unlucky position as we look towards Nagoya.”

Nemati highlighted the stark contrast with previous Games: “While we achieved considerable success and secured numerous medals in the prior Asian Para Games, this time we are entering with a mere three quotas—in the men’s recurve and compound divisions. This is a deeply concerning development. We were unable to accumulate the necessary points in the other competitive categories. Our hope is that through diligent international negotiations, we can secure an additional opportunity to compete in Nagoya with the largest possible contingent. The Paralympic Committee and the Disabled Sports Federation of Iran are actively engaged in discussions to potentially bring this chance back to our archery community.”

The three confirmed athletes for Nagoya are Hadi Nouri (compound), Gholamreza Rahimi, and Mohammadreza Arab Ameri (recurve). Nemati elaborated on their current challenges: “Unfortunately, Hadi Nouri is battling illness, which has significantly hampered his training and preparation. In the recurve division, Arab Ameri sustained a severe injury post the Paris Paralympics, necessitating surgery. Our efforts are intensely focused on his rehabilitation through physiotherapy to ensure his return to competitive form.”

She added, “We are dedicating all our resources to bring these three athletes back to their professional best and ensure they deliver a formidable performance in Nagoya. In the women’s category, the opportunity to qualify has regrettably been missed due to the prevailing war circumstances.”

Nemati further explained the significance of the upcoming Open Archery Championships: “These championships offer us a vital chance to earn the required scores and compile documentation to present to the World Archery Federation, advocating for our results from these open competitions to be recognized for participation in Nagoya, Japan. We are actively engaged in discussions with the global federation, and we remain hopeful for a positive outcome.”

Looking ahead, Nemati outlined the team’s immediate schedule: “Prior to Nagoya, our sole remaining competition is the World Championships in the Czech Republic. This event is critical for athlete classification and gaining valuable competitive experience. The championships are scheduled for June 29. However, given the current war situation, even this event presents uncertainties, as most embassies are currently closed. Nevertheless, we have submitted our visa applications and await further developments,” Nemati concluded, underscoring the persistent challenges facing the team.