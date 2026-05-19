The world is compelled to accept a new global order

Siasate-Rooz: The world today is inevitably moving toward a new global order — one in which the expulsion of the US from West Asia, unified confrontation with Israel, an end to foreign interventions, the cessation of warmongering and domination, and the genuine revival of international law and national sovereignty become fundamental principles.

Iran’s initiatives — from smart management of the Strait of Hormuz to multilayered deterrence against the US–Israeli axis and Tehran’s principled conditions for any negotiation — can form the basis of this new approach, especially since Iran has repeatedly proven itself a responsible actor for regional and global security. Regional and extra‑regional countries, along with international organizations, by standing with Iran to end what the article calls the terrorist and criminal nature of Washington–Tel Aviv, can play an important role. Otherwise, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its consequences will be the minimum price they pay.

Donya‑e-Eqtesad: Israel in limbo

Donya‑e-Eqtesad wrote in an article about the impact of Israel’s war and economic recession, especially in the military sphere. Alongside the economic pressures caused by the war, Israel’s military dependence on the United States has once again become a prominent topic in its political and security circles. Netanyahu has emphasized in recent weeks that Israel must reduce its long‑term reliance on Washington’s military aid — a stance reflecting growing concern in Tel Aviv about shifts in the American political landscape and the gradual decline of US public support for Israel. The recent conflict with Iran made this dependence visible once again. At the same time, the gradual change in U.S. politics could affect the future of this aid. Recent polls show that negative public opinion toward Israel in the U.S. has increased compared to previous years, and some political groups are calling for a reassessment of financial and military support.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: Power is not only the ability to start a war

Vatan‑e-Emrooz examined the logic of global power. What is happening around Iran today is not merely a military confrontation but a sign of a shift in the logic of global power. The United States still counts as a power in terms of technology and military capability, but recent experience showed that this superiority does not necessarily translate into the ability to endure long, exhausting wars. In contrast, Iran — relying on geography, a multilayered defense network, domestic production, underground infrastructure, and a culture of resistance — has turned itself into an actor whose defeat is neither quick, nor cheap, nor easy. Perhaps the most important outcome of this conflict is precisely this: power is not only the ability to start a war, but also the ability to continue, endure, and wear down the opponent. In this arena, Iran showed that contrary to many initial assumptions, it not only has the capacity to stand firm but can impose high costs on the world’s largest military power — costs that make continuing the war increasingly difficult, expensive, and politically complicated for Washington.

Sobh-e-No: America is pursuing unattainable demands

Sobh-e-No analyzed what it described as an unreasonable US proposal. The American draft was such that even if Iran fulfilled all its conditions, the threat of US or Israeli aggression would remain. Iran, however, seeks an end to the war on all fronts, lifting of anti‑Iran sanctions, the release of frozen funds, compensation for war damages, and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. Despite Trump’s harsh rhetoric against Iran, Laurence Norman, a Wall Street Journal reporter, claimed that the US has offered Iran a new alternative proposal that gives Iran access to more than $25 billion and preserves its nuclear enrichment capability. Trump must understand that Iran is prepared for all scenarios and that the US cannot impose its preferred agreement on Iran after failing in the imposed war.

Khorasan: Rebuilding Iran’s defensive shield through eastern partnerships

Khorasan analyzed Iran–China security and technological cooperation. One of the most important areas of cooperation with China is in security and technology, where Tehran’s and Beijing’s interests are more intertwined than ever. Recent wars showed that Iran has reached a level in missile, drone, and hybrid warfare where it is no longer merely a consumer of military technology and has even become an exporter of operational experience in some fields. However, Iran still faces serious weaknesses in air defense, integrated radar networks, stealth‑target detection, and advanced electronic warfare. This is precisely where China becomes a key partner capable of filling part of Iran’s strategic gaps. The presence of a figure with command and security management experience like Ghalibaf could elevate this cooperation from negotiations to joint security projects and technology transfer — projects that, for Tehran, are not merely economic or political, but part of rebuilding Iran’s defensive balance in the post‑war era.

