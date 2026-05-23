No compromise on national rights

TEHRAN - Iran has warned the United States of a “more crushing response” to any new act of aggression as Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir concludes another visit to Tehran amid intensified mediation efforts to end the US-Israeli war that began on February 28.

Munir’s visit comes as Pakistan steps up its diplomatic role in facilitating engagement between Tehran and Washington. His second trip in recent weeks underscores the growing importance of Pakistan’s mediation channel, even as deep mistrust continues to define Iran’s relations with the United States. While President Donald Trump has placed confidence in Munir’s role as a facilitator, Iranian officials maintain that Washington remains fundamentally untrustworthy.

The US has ‘no honesty’

In a meeting with Munir in Tehran on Saturday, Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Iran would continue to pursue its “legitimate rights” both on the battlefield and through diplomacy, but stressed that Tehran could not trust “a party that has no honesty at all.”

Since June last year, the US and Israel have launched war on Iran twice while Tehran and Washington were engaged in negotiations. The latest escalation was paused on April 8 after both sides agreed to a ceasefire. However, Pakistan’s mediation efforts have so far failed to secure a permanent end to the conflict.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to resume military action against Iran if no agreement is reached with Washington.

In response to Trump’s threats, Qalibaf warned that if the United States “foolishly restarts the war,” the consequences would be “more crushing and bitter.”

During 39 days of war, in addition to targeting Israeli strategic and military sites, Iran inflicted significant damage on US military assets in the Persian Gulf region. A Congressional report says the US lost more than 40 military aircraft during the conflict, including F-15 fighter jets and an F-35 Lightning II aircraft. More than a dozen American service members were also killed.

Israel’s destructive role

Munir also held talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian, who highlighted Washington’s bad faith in negotiations.

“We are merely seeking to uphold the inalienable and legal rights of our nation, but our experience and record in negotiations with the Americans require us to exercise the utmost caution,” Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president stressed that war in the region only serves Israel’s interests. “The United States will not emerge victorious from this conflict, and it is the countries of the region and the wider world that will suffer serious damage. The Zionist regime is the only party seeking to advance its own interests in the region through this war,” he added.

Munir echoed Pezeshkian’s stance on Israel’s role in regional instability. “Israel pursues its interests by fueling conflict and divisions among Muslims in the region, and it is strongly hostile toward anyone—including myself—who seeks to reduce tensions. It shows no interest in establishing stability and security in the region,” he said.

The top Pakistani military official also held meetings with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi upon his arrival in Tehran on Thursday night and also before departing on Friday afternoon.

US 'excessive' demands

Pakistan has intensified its mediation efforts to secure a second round of talks between Tehran and Washington. The first round in Islamabad on April 11 ended without a breakthrough due to what Iran describes as “excessive” US demands.

Iran is insisting on a two-phase approach to any settlement, calling for a full end to hostilities and acceptance of its core conditions. These include non-aggression guarantees, removal of sanctions, unfreezing of Iranian assets, recognition of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, and an end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Tehran says that only after these conditions are met will it be prepared to discuss its nuclear program, stressing that it will never compromise on its enrichment rights. Iranian officials say they are only willing to negotiate the level of uranium enrichment.

Decades of US hostility

On Saturday evening, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the ongoing mediation process with the US is “time-consuming” due to decades of hostility from Washington.

Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran and the United States are working to finalize a memorandum of understanding (MoU). "We must wait and see what will happen over the next three to four days." Iran and the US have exchanged multiple peace proposals over the past weeks.

Trump’s deceptive diplomacy

Iran’s distrust of the United States has again come into focus amid reports of renewed military planning in Washington. CBS News reported that the Trump administration is preparing for a fresh round of potential military strikes against Iran, even as diplomatic efforts continue toward a possible agreement.

President Trump also convened a meeting with his senior national security team on the conflict on Friday morning, according to two US officials cited by Axios. They said Trumps weighs return to war with Iran.

Iran’s military has warned that its armed forces are keeping their fingers on the trigger and would deliver a forceful response to both the United States and Israel if hostilities resume.

