Araghchi leads intensive regional diplomacy to advance efforts to end US-Israeli war against Iran

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a series of high-level diplomatic consultations with regional and international counterparts as Tehran intensifies efforts to secure a political resolution to the ongoing US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic.

Over the past two days, Araghchi conducted multiple telephone conversations with senior officials from Oman, Turkey, Qatar, Iraq, Japan, and the United Nations, focusing on regional developments, diplomatic initiatives, and mechanisms to prevent further escalation in the Persian Gulf and the wider region.

In a phone call on Saturday morning, Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi exchanged views on the latest regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at containing tensions and bringing the conflict to an end.

Oman has played a key mediating role in regional diplomacy in recent years, and the discussions reportedly centered on efforts to revive dialogue and prevent further military escalation.

On Friday evening, the Iranian foreign minister also held separate conversations with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the talks addressed bilateral relations as well as recent regional and international developments, with particular attention given to diplomatic pathways for de-escalation and regional stability.

Araghchi additionally spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, with the two sides discussing bilateral cooperation alongside the broader geopolitical situation in the region.

In a separate conversation with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday night, Araghchi said Iran had entered the ongoing diplomatic process “seriously and responsibly” despite Tehran’s deep mistrust of Washington.

The Iranian foreign minister accused the United States of undermining diplomatic efforts through repeated violations of commitments, contradictory positions, military aggression against Iran, and excessive demands during negotiations mediated by Pakistan.

Nevertheless, Araghchi stressed that Tehran remains committed to pursuing “a rational and fair outcome” through diplomacy.

The two officials also discussed developments related to the ongoing Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York.

For his part, Guterres reiterated opposition to the use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and emphasized the importance of adhering to the principles of the United Nations Charter while pursuing diplomatic solutions to restore peace and stability in the region.

Separately, Araghchi held talks with Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, on bilateral ties and regional security issues.

The discussions focused on economic and trade cooperation, strengthening coordination to safeguard shared borders, and combating terrorism. Both sides also underscored the importance of regional cooperation and indigenous security mechanisms to preserve stability across the region.