The Day the Heavens Wept
Dedicated to the martyrs of Minab, and all the martyrs of the imposed war.
میناب را باید با تمام وجود حس کرد. اینجا زمین حتی در دل شب گرم است. خاک جنوب گرما را در خود نگه میدارد، مثل مادری که فرزندش را در آغوش میفشارد و رها نمیکند. سحرگاه که میشود، بوی نمک از دریا میآید، بوی خرمای رسیده از نخلستانها، بوی نان تازه از تنورهای خانههای گلی. این بوها با هم میآمیزند و چیزی میسازند که اسمش میناب است.
One must feel Minab wholeheartedly. Here, the earth is warm, even in the dead of night. The soil of The South preserves warmth, like a mother embracing her child tightly, never letting go of her nestling. When morning arrives, the scent of salt arrives from the sea, the waft of ripened rutab from the palm groves, the aroma of fresh bread, baked in theتنور[1] of earthen abodes. These redolences interweave and create something called “Minab”.
رود میناب آرام از کنار شهر میگذرد و خودش را به خلیج فارس میرساند. هزار سال است که همین راه را رفته. بیعجله و مطمئن. نخلها دو طرفش ردیف ایستادهاند، سربلند و با تنههایی که زخم طوفان دارند اما نشکستهاند. این نخلها چیزی از مردم این دیار دارند.
The Minab river flows calmly beside the city, and stretches to the Persian Gulf. It has traversed this path for a thousand years. Placid and undaunted. The palm trees flank its shores, tall, indomitable, and with trunks like weathered masts, they have endured the wounds of desert storms, unbroken. These palm trees have something of the people of this land.
مردم میناب دستانشان از کار دریا و زمین پینه بسته، اما وقتی دراز میشود، برای بخشیدن است. اگر غریبهای بر ایشان وارد شود، پیش از آنکه نامش را بپرسند سفره پهن میکنند. این مردم با طوفان و خشکسالی و گرما و فقر کنار آمدهاند.
The hands of Minabians are mapped with calluses but are outstretched only for giving. Before asking a stranger’s name, they spread their سفره [2] to share their food. These people have made peace with sun storms, drought, and the heat.
اما آن روز صبح، داغی آمد که از جنس دیگری بود.
آن روز مثل هر روز دیگری شروع شد.
But that morning, the searing heat was of a different kind.
That day began as did others.
مادران میناب سحر بلند شده بودند. موهای بچههایشان را شانه زده بودند. کیفهایشان را داده بودند دستشان. یکی گفته بود صبحانهات را کامل بخور. یکی بوسیده بود پیشانی کوچک فرزندش را. یکی گفته بود برو مادر، دیرت میشود. برو. کلمهای که حالا مثل سنگ روی سینه سنگینی میکند.
The mothers of Minab had risen for سحر [3]. Had combed their children's hair, given them their school bags. One said, “Finish your breakfast!”. One sealed her child’s tender brow with a kiss. One uttered the words, “Go, dear child, you will be late, go”. A word that now burdens like a heavy rock on one’s heart.
بچهها رفته بودند با کیفهای کوچک روی دوشهای کوچکتر. با پاهایی که تند میرفتند تا دیر نشود. با صدای خندهای که در کوچههای میناب میپیچید. رفته بودند به مدرسه شجره طیبه و چه زیبا اسمی است درخت پاک. برای جایی که بچهها در آن اولین جملههایشان را با خطی کج و معوج اما از دل مینوشتند.
The children had left, with their small school bags on their slender spans. With fairy soles treading fast to avoid tardiness. With the song of their laughter that echoed in the passageways of Minab. They had gone to شجره طیبه[4], and what a gorgeous name: The Pristine Tree, for the place where the youth would write their first, with spidery writings that would come from the heart.
کتابهایشان را باز کرده بودند. معلم درس میداد. شاید یکی از پنجره به آسمان آبی جنوب نگاه میکرد، به همان آسمانی که هرگز دشمن نبود. شاید یکی آرام با دوست کنارش پچپچ میکرد. شاید یکی مشق نیمهتمامش را تند تمام میکرد.
They had opened their books, the teacher teaching. Maybe a window was gazing at the blue sky of The South, the very sky who was never the foe. Maybe one child was gently whispering to a friend. Perhaps another was hastily finishing yesterday's homework.
بچههای معصوم، نه سلاح داشتند، نه دشمنی، نه حتی میدانستند دشمن داشتن یعنی چه. دنیایشان به اندازه همین کوچهها بود، به اندازه صدای مادرشان، به اندازه ساحل دریایی که گاهی پابرهنه در آن میدویدند. و آن روز حتی آسمان هم گریست.
The innocent cherubs had no weapons, no enemies, did not even comprehend what it meant to have enemies. Their worlds were the passageways, their mothers’ voices, the sandy seaside they would run on with bare feet. That day even the heavens wept.
مدعیان تمدن این کار را کردند.
The pretenders of civilization committed this grievous misdeed.
آنان که از آن سوی اقیانوسها با واژههای بزرگ میآیند. آزادی، دموکراسی، حقوق بشر. واژههایی که در دهانشان برق میزند اما در عملشان خون است. آنان که برای حقوق انسان سخنرانی میکنند و با فشار دکمه ای کودکان معصوم را می کشند. آنان که تمدنشان را با موشک صادر میکنند به سوی مدرسهای که بچههایش هنوز بلد نیستند کلمه تمدن را درست بنویسند.
The ones arriving from the other side of the oceans with enormous words, freedom, democracy, human rights. Words that sparkle on their tongues, but bring blood when enacted. They preach human rights and kill innocent youth, with a press of a mere button. The ones who dispatch their civilization to a school whose pupils cannot even write the word civilization correctly.
به همان دیوارهایی که نقاشیهای کودکانه داشت. خانه، درخت، خورشید و آسمانی که در آن پرنده ها پرواز میکنند. همان آسمان که آن روز مرگ از آن آمد.
They dispatch it to the same walls that once held the children's sketches: a home, a tree, the sun, and the sky with birds soaring therein. The same sky from which death came that day.
کدام تمدن است این؟ کدام آزادی است که با خون کودکان نوشته میشود؟ آنان که این دکمه را فشار دادند، میدانستند پایینتر چه کسانی نشستهاند؟ بلی میدانستند و فرقی نمیکرد. این است معنای آن تمدن. این است پشت آن شعارها.
اما تاریخ مینویسد. خداوند دیده است. و این کودکان معصوم، در روز محشر، خود شاهد خواهند بود.
بعد از آن روز، میناب عزادار شد.
What civilization is this? What freedom is this, that is written with the blood of children? Did the ones who press the button know who was below? Yes, they knew, and it would not differ. This is the meaning of “civilization”. This is behind the mirage of their words. But history inscribes. Allah has seen. And the innocent youth shall bear witness on judgment day.
After that day, Minab became mournful.
مادری به دیوار مدرسه تکیه داد و ماند. دستانش را روی سنگ گذاشت، مثل کسی که دنبال چیزی میگردد که میداند پیدا نمیشود. دیوار هنوز گرم بود از آفتاب. هنوز بوی بچهها را داشت. هنوز صدای خندههایشان در آن بود.
مادری دیگر نام فرزندش را صدا زد. یک بار، ده بار و صد بار. آنقدر که صدا شکست و کلمه از معنا خالی شد و فقط یک ناله ماند که در کوچههای میناب میپیچید و جواب نمیگرفت.
A mother leaned on the school wall and remained. She touched the stone, akin to one who reaches for something, knowing nothing shall be found. The wall was still warm from the sun. It still carried the scent of the children. The sound of their laughter was still there.
Another mother called her child's name. Once, ten times, a hundred times. Until sound broke and the word was void of meaning, and only a lament lingered that traversed the passageways of Minab and met no response.
مادری در سکوت نشست روی همان خاکی که صبح از آن بلند شده بود تا بچهاش را آماده کند. چشمانش خشک بود. اشک تمام شده بود. فقط درد مانده بود، خالص و سنگین، مثل سنگ آسیابی که روی سینه گذاشته باشند.
پدران این شهر که یاد گرفته بودند جلوی بچههایشان اشک نریزند، آن روز نتوانستند. دستانی که سالها طناب کشیده بود و تور انداخته بود، میلرزید. مردانی که پشتشان مثل تنه نخل بود، خم شدند. نه از ضعف، از سنگینی داغی که هیچ انسانی نمی تواند تحمل کند.
و میناب گریست.
A mother sat in silence on the same earth from which she arose to array her child. Her eyes were dry. Tears were depleted. Only pain remained, pure and heavy, like a millstone placed on the chest.
The fathers who had learned not to shed tears in front of their progeny, could not bear it that day. The hands that pulled ropes and threw fishing nets for years, were trembling. Men who were upright as the palm trees, had their backs bent. Not from feebleness, but from the weight of the heartache that no human can bear.
And Minab cried.
رود آرامتر رفت، انگار عجلهاش رفته بود. نخلها سر خم کردند، آن سرهای بلندی که در طوفان تکان خورده بودند اما نشکسته بودند. دریا موجهایش را سنگینتر به ساحل آورد، مثل آدمی که عزا دارد و فقط میآید و میرود، میآید و میرود، و نمیداند چه بگوید.
The river flowed tardier, like its haste had gone. The palm trees had bowed their heads, which had stood skyward in sandstorms unbroken.
The sea brought its leaden waves to the shore, like a mournful person who simply comes and goes, comes and goes, and knows not what to say.
انگار میناب ایستاد.
As if Minab had ceased.
ای کودکان شجره طیبه،
کجا رفتید؟
کجا رفتید که جایتان در این دنیا اینقدر خالی است؟ که صندلیهایتان در کلاس خالی مانده، که کیفهایتان هنوز پشت در است، که مداد رنگیهایتان هنوز روی میز است، نیمهتمام، درست مثل نقاشیهایی که نکشیدید. ای کاش میشد برگردید.
Oh, youth of شجره طیبه (footnote 4),
whither did you go?
Whither did you depart, for your absence is palpable! For your classroom chairs are empty, your bags still behind the door, for your coloured pencils are still on the desk, unfinished, akin to the pictures you never got to draw. If only you would return.
ای کاش میشد آن صبح را پس داد. ای کاش میشد به آن کلمه ساده برگشت، همان که مادرتان گفت، همان برو مادر دیرت نشود که حالا شبها در خوابش تکرار میشود و هر بار که بیدار میشود فکر میکند اگر نگفته بود، اگر نگذاشته بود بروید، اگر آن روز دیرتان میشد، اگر…
اما نمیشود.
If only that morning could be reversed. How it would be to go back to the simple words spoken by your mothers: “go, dear child, you'll be late, go!”. These words will now resonate in your mothers’ dreams, and every time she wakes up she will think if she had not said it, if she had not let you go, if you were late that day, if….
But it shall not be.
و این درد از آن دردهایی نیست که التیام بگیرد. از آن دردهایی است که آدم یاد میگیرد با آن زندگی کند، مثل زخمی که بند آمده اما جای آن مانده، برای همیشه، روی پوست، روی دل.
اما مادر هنوز هر صبح بلند میشود.
And this pain is not one that would heal. It is one we learn to live with, like a wound that has ceased to bleed, but its scar remains forever, on the skin, on the heart.
Albeit, mother wakes up every day.
هنوز تنور گرم میکند. هنوز نان میپزد. هنوز چای دم میکند. دستهایش همان کارها را میکنند که همیشه میکردند، اما چشمانش جای دیگری است. به جایی نگاه میکند که کسی نمیبیند. به همان راهی که تو رفتی و برنگشتی.
Still heats the تنور (footnote 1), still bakes bread. Still makes tea. Her hands do the same as always, while her gaze is elsewhere. Her stare beholds what others do not see. The path you took and never returned.
گاهی بیخودی در را باز میکند. میایستد. نگاه میکند به کوچه. انگار هنوز باور نکرده. انگار فکر میکند شاید از آن سر کوچه بیایی، با همان کیف، با همان خنده، با همان صدایی که میگفتی مامان گشنمه.
Sometimes she opens the door, just because. Stands. Looks down the passageway. As though she has not yet believed. As if you will come from the end of the passageway, with the same schoolbag, laughing, with the same voice as you called “mom, I'm hungry!”.
کوچه خالی است.
پدرت دیگر آنطور که قبلاً میخندید نمیخندد. مینشیند گاهی کنار رود، همانجا که با هم مینشستید، همانجا که یادت میداد چطور ماهی بگیری. آب را نگاه میکند. ساکت، انگار از رود میخواهد چیزی برایش ببرد، یا چیزی برایش بیاورد. نمیدانم کدام.
رود هم جواب نمیدهد. فقط جاری است. فقط میرود.
The passageway is empty.
Your father is not laughing the way he used to. At times, he sits by the river, where you sat together, the familiar place where he would teach you how to fish. He gazes at the water. Silent, it seems he is asking the river to take something on his behalf or bring a thing for him. I know not which.
The river does not respond. It merely flows. Only goes.
ای فرشتگان کوچک جنوب،
شما رفتید اما رد پایتان مانده.
در خاک این شهر مانده. در خاطره این کوچهها مانده. در دل همین رودی که هنوز جاری است و حالا انگار اسم شما را با خود دارد. در سایه همین نخلهایی که سر خم کردند برای شما و دیگر راست نشدند، نه به آن راستی قبل.
Oh, little angels of The South,
You have departed, but your footsteps linger.
They linger on the soil of Minab, in the memory of the passageway, in the heart of the same meandering river, and now it seems to hold your names with it. In the shade of the same palm trees who bowed for you and never stood upright as they used to.
شما رفتید اما این آسمان دیگر همان آسمان نیست. هر کسی از میناب رد میشود و سرش را بالا میگیرد، بیخودی نگران میشود. انگار آسمان را دیگر نمیشود باور کرد. انگار آبی بودنش دیگر کافی نیست.
You are gone, but the sky is not the same. Whoever journeys through Minab and hold their head up, is overcome with dread. As if the sky can no longer be believed. It seems its blueness does not suffice.
اما شما آنجایید.
عند ملیک مقتدر، نزد پروردگارتان، آنجا که نه موشکی هست، نه ترسی، ونه غمی. آنجا که کودکیتان را پس گرفتهاید، تمام و کامل، با همه آن خندههایی که هنوز نخندیده بودید، با همه آن بازیهایی که هنوز نکرده بودید، با همه آن آرزوهایی که هنوز نامشان را نمیدانستید.
But YOU are there.
With ملیک مقتدر [5], Your Nourisher, where there are no missiles, fears, and sorrow. Where you have utterly retrieved your childhood, with all the laughs you had not laughed, the games you are yet to play, the wishes you could not even name.
و چه زیبا خدا فرموده که شهید زنده است.
و شما زندهاید. زندهتر از همه. زندهتر از آنان که این کار کردند و فکر میکنند زندهاند.
این ظلم نوشته شد.
این خون دیده شد.
این معصومیت، این بیگناهی، این کودکی که به زور بریده شد، ثبت شد.
And how beautifully did say Allah that the martyr is alive.
And you are alive. More than everyone. More alive than the ones who committed this crime, and think THEY are alive.
This tyranny is penned.
This blood is beheld.
This innocence, this sinlessness, this childhood that was forcibly severed, these are inscribed.
و روزی که همه چیز حساب میشود، شما خواهید ایستاد. با همان کیفهایتان. با همان چشمان معصومتان. با همان لبخندی که آخرین بار مادرتان دید و در دلش نگه داشت برای تمام عمر.
And on the day when all is weighed, you shall stand. With the same schoolbags, the same innocent eyes. With the same smile that your mothers saw and enshrined in their hearts for all their lives.
خواهید ایستاد و شاهد خواهید بود.
و آن روز، هیچ واژهای، هیچ بهانهای و هیچ ادعایی از تمدن، آزادی و دموکراسی کافی نخواهد بود. و آن روز هیچ راه فراری برای ستمکاران وجود ندارد.
You shall stand and bear witness.
And on that day, no word, no excuse, and no pretense of civilization, freedom, and democracy shall suffice. And there shall be no retreat for the tyrants.
[1] Pronounced: Tanoor, a traditional oven usually made of clay and used primarily for baking bread in Iran.
[2] Pronounced: Sofreh, a cloth spread on the ground (or a table) for placing and serving food, dinner wear, cutlery etc. Sitting around the
“Sofreh” is associated with a warm sense of love, family, and community, and to spread a “Sofreh” for someone denotes ultimate hospitality and kindness.
[3] Pronounced: Sahar, the time between Fajr (when the first line of light appears in the horizon) and Sunrise. The time for when Muslims to perform their first daily prayer.
[4] Pronounced: Shajareyeh Tayyebeh, the name of the school in Minab that was destroyed by two tomahawk missiles.
[5] Pronounced: Maleekeh Moqtader, one of the many descriptors of Allah,
meaning all-powerful king.
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