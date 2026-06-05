Largest rooftop solar power plant in capital inaugurated

TEHRAN- The Ministry of Energy announced that the construction and operation of the 2-megawatt solar power plant at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground has been completed, with full connection to the national electricity grid.

According to Mehr News Agency, citing the Ministry of Energy, the construction and operation of the 2-megawatt solar power plant at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground has been finalized with its full integration into the national grid.

This project, defined in line with the legal obligation of government agencies to supply 20% of their electricity consumption from renewable energy sources, has been executed in two operational phases.

The first phase of the plant, with a capacity of 1.1 megawatts, was inaugurated in November 2025 on the sidelines of the 15th International Renewable Energy Exhibition, in the presence of the Ministers of Energy and Industry, Mine and Trade. Subsequently, the second phase of the facility, with a capacity of 825 kilowatts, was completed and its generated power was connected to the national grid.

With the commissioning of this new capacity, the Tehran International Exhibition Center solar power plant—now with a final capacity of 2 megawatts—has earned the title of the largest rooftop solar power plant in Tehran Province.

* Renewable power plant capacity quadrupled in 14th government

The Deputy for Planning and Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Energy announced a more than fourfold increase in the country's renewable power plant capacity since the beginning of the 14th government, stating that the development of this sector, along with increasing electricity generation capacity and demand-side management, is among the main pillars of the Ministry's program to manage the summer peak demand.

Yazdan Rezaei said that there is currently over 100,000 megawatts of installed power generation capacity in the country, adding: "Significant measures have also been taken in the development of clean energy, and the capacity of the country's renewable power plants has increased more than fourfold compared to the beginning of the 14th government."

* Three percent reduction in electricity consumption

Emphasizing the role of the people in energy demand management, he said: "In past decades, an average annual growth of about 5.8% in electricity consumption was recorded in the country, but last year, for the first time, not only did consumption growth stop, but a roughly three percent reduction in electricity consumption was also recorded."

Rezaei added: "This achievement is the result of the people's cooperation with demand management programs, and we hope that this cooperation continues this summer so that water and electricity supply conditions can be managed more smoothly."

The Deputy for Planning and Economic Affairs further commented on the country's electricity supply situation: "Planning to successfully navigate the peak water and electricity demand in the summer of 1405 (2026) began after last year's peak season starting in Mehr (September-October), and these plans are being implemented carefully."

Rezaei continued: "In the middle of implementing these plans, we faced the Zionist enemy's aggression, but even under those conditions, none of the summer preparation projects were halted, and activities continued with full force."

The deputy minister also referred to incentive programs for reducing consumption and said: "According to a directive from the Ministry of Energy, any citizen who reduces their water consumption by 10% compared to the same period last year will be eligible for a 20% discount on their water bill."

Rezaei added: "In the electricity sector, if subscribers reduce their consumption by 10% compared to the same period last year, a 30% discount on their electricity bill has been considered."

He expressed hope that with the implementation of these incentives and the sense of responsibility among the Iranian people, the culture of saving and efficient consumption will be strengthened more than ever, and the upcoming summer will be spent with the least stress in water and electricity supply.

* Iran launches plan to equip 12,000 schools with solar power plants

Meanwhile, in a major step toward expanding renewable energy infrastructure, Iran has officially begun a nationwide project to install solar power systems in 12,000 schools. The initiative, with a total capacity of 60 megawatts, aims to reduce pressure on the national grid, promote clean energy, and enhance energy security in the education sector.

The head of the Small‑Scale Power Plants Development and Monitoring Group at the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization of Iran (SATBA), Robabeh Abdollahi, announced that each of the 12,000 schools will receive a 5‑kilowatt solar system, including solar panels, inverters and mounting structures. SATBA will supply the main equipment, which will then be delivered to the Organization for Development, Renovation and Equipping of Schools of Iran.

According to Abdollahi, implementation coordination at the provincial level will be carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, provincial governor’s offices and regional electricity distribution companies. Once target schools are selected, the required equipment will be transported to the respective provinces.

Mohsen Tarztalab, Deputy Minister of Energy and head of SATBA, reiterated that developing rooftop solar power plants is a key priority for the ministry. “Efforts are being made to facilitate the construction process of these power plants by providing financial facilities to applicants,” he said. He also noted that plans for domestic production of necessary equipment are on the agenda to accelerate the development of the sector.

In a related development, Iran inaugurated its largest rooftop solar power plant last September in the Chenaran industrial town of Khorasan Razavi Province. The 4.5‑megawatt facility, built by Alis Company, covers 90,000 square meters and was completed in just six months.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Javad Khodaei, senior adviser to the provincial governor and deputy head of the renewable energy task force, said the project underscores the province’s leading role in Iran’s solar sector. “This project marks a new record in the scale and capacity of rooftop solar power plants in the country,” he stated, adding that Khorasan Razavi had previously hosted record‑setting rooftop facilities with capacities exceeding two megawatts.

Officials say solar energy, particularly in sunny provinces like Khorasan Razavi, is central to Iran’s strategy to diversify its power mix and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

* Tehran province schools lead the way

Meanwhile, in early November 2025, Majid Parsa, head of the Tehran Education Department, announced that 1,200 schools across Tehran province were set to be equipped with rooftop solar panel systems by the end of the past Iranian calendar year (20 March 2026). The initiative followed an agreement with the Tehran Governor’s Office to install five‑kilowatt systems on each participating school.

Parsa noted that the project would initially be implemented on a trial basis to assess performance, maintenance and grid integration. “The Education Department has already equipped five schools with pilot solar systems, which have shown promising results,” he said at the time. He added that solar‑powered schools could play a vital role in energy conservation, providing clean electricity for their own use and potentially supplying surplus power to the national grid.

Akbar Hasan Beklou, managing director of Tehran Province Electricity Distribution Company, earlier stated that the project aims to generate about six megawatts of solar power through these school installations, with the first phase expected to connect to the grid within three months.

The first school equipped with solar panels was inaugurated in Tehran’s District 12 in mid‑November 2025. During the opening ceremony, it was announced that any school wishing to install solar panels would receive 50 percent support from the district municipality.

MA