National Environment Week underway

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) is marking the National Environment Week from June 6 to 12 under the theme ‘preserving environment, preserving national security’.

The theme highlights that protecting the environment is not a choice anymore, but a strategic necessity to ensure sustainable development, improve life quality, and protect national interests, doe.ir quoted Shina Ansari, the head of the Department of Environment (DOE), as saying.

Today, more than ever, close collaborations are needed among the government, the private sector, civil society organizations, universities, the media, and the public to conserve natural resources, reduce pollution, sustainably manage water resources, combat climate change, and preserve biodiversity.

The official went on to say that the fulfilment of these goals would be impossible without public participation and social responsibility.

The National Environment Week aims to enhance environmental awareness, promote public participation, improve environmental literacy, mitigate pollution, and advance sustainability.

Each day of the week focuses on a specific theme as follows.

Saturday, June 6, ‘Climate warning; Awareness, Resilience’; Raising awareness and coping with climate change consequences, and extreme weather phenomena.

Sunday, June 7, ‘Clean air; officials’ commitments, citizens’ responsibility’; Reducing air pollution through modernizing the transportation fleet and monitoring industrial pollutants.

Monday, June 8, ‘Climate, water and sustainable security’; Sustainable water resources management, land subsidence control, and getting through drought.

Tuesday, June 9, ‘From wetlands to seas; national assets, intergenerational heritage’; Restoring wetlands, preserving biodiversity and aquatic ecosystems.

Wednesday, June 10, ‘It’s not waste, but a valuable asset’; Circular economy in practice, national movement to reduce plastic pollution, expand recycling, and establish a circular economy.

Thursday, June 11, ‘Clean energy, green industry, sustainable production’; Expanding renewable energies, improving energy efficiency, and an environmentally friendly industry.

Friday, June 12, ‘Environmental culture, national participation, healthy environment’; Institutionalizing environmental literacy in families, public education for a sustainable future.

World Environment Day, observed on June 5, is one of the biggest international days for environmental advocacy. Led by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and marked annually since 1973, the event has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental outreach, with millions of people from across the world engaging to protect the planet.

With global temperatures at near-record levels and El Niño set to return, governments, businesses, communities, and individuals across the world marked World Environment Day, sounding the alarm on the need to urgently address climate change. This year, Azerbaijan hosted the official commemoration of World Environment Day.

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest and fastest-growing climate threats to lives, livelihoods, and economies. With overshoot of the Paris Agreement goal of 1.5°C now almost inevitable and impacts escalating, the world must act #NowforClimate, cutting emissions and adapting to rising risks.

“This World Environment Day, warning signals are everywhere. The past eleven years have been the eleven hottest on record. The world is heading for a temporary overshoot above 1.5 degrees,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message for World Environment Day 2026. “Our task is to make that overshoot as small, as short, and as safe as possible – and rapidly bring temperatures back down.”

“That means slashing emissions. Accelerating a just transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewables – the only sustainable path to lower costs and to real energy security. Cutting methane – one of the fastest, cheapest ways to limit near-term warming. Protecting forests, land, and seas. Helping communities adapt to the devastating impacts already here. And it means fulfilling climate finance promises to developing countries – to save lives, protect livelihoods, and strengthen economies,” he added. “This is the moment to act – for our environment and for our future.”

MT/MG