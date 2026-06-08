Nazr-e Aloofeh in Qaleh Bala: a living tradition of wildlife conservation and community solidarity

Nestled on the edge of Touran National Park in Semnan province, about 140 kilometers southeast of Shahroud, Qaleh Bala is a village known for its stepped architecture, striking landscapes, and close connection to nature. Often described as the gateway to Touran, the village is not only valued for its natural beauty but also for its rich cultural traditions that continue to shape the lives of its residents.

Among these traditions, Nazr-e Aloofeh stands out as a unique example of how cultural beliefs and environmental responsibility can come together. Rooted in local religious customs, this community-based ritual involves villagers voluntarily donating fodder and animal feed for the wildlife of the Touran region. More than a charitable act, Nazr-e Aloofeh reflects a longstanding commitment to caring for the natural environment and demonstrates the deep bond that exists between the people of Qaleh Bala and the surrounding landscape.

The tradition has been practiced for generations and is especially observed during religious occasions and times of drought, when food becomes scarce for wild animals. As part of a vow or charitable offering, local families prepare fodder and dedicate it to the wildlife that inhabits the region. While the ritual is inspired by spiritual beliefs, it also serves a practical purpose by helping address the ecological challenges faced by wildlife during difficult periods.

Women play a central role in maintaining this tradition. Many contribute part of the income they earn from producing and selling handicrafts or local products to support the preparation of fodder. Their involvement highlights the important role of women in community life and illustrates how local economic activities, cultural values, and environmental conservation are closely interconnected.

The significance of Nazr-e Aloofeh extends beyond the village itself. Touran National Park is one of Iran’s most important wildlife habitats and is home to rare species, including the Asiatic cheetah and the Persian onager. Although the ritual does not directly benefit carnivorous animals such as the cheetah, it supports herbivorous species including gazelles, wild sheep, mouflon, and ibex, particularly during seasons when natural forage is limited. In this way, the tradition contributes to maintaining the ecological balance of the region and offers a compelling example of how local cultural practices can support biodiversity conservation.

At the same time, Nazr-e Aloofeh strengthens social bonds within the community. The collective participation of villagers fosters cooperation, mutual responsibility, and a shared sense of purpose. Children are often involved in the ritual as well, learning from an early age the values of compassion, stewardship, and respect for nature. Their participation helps ensure that the tradition continues to be passed from one generation to the next.

In recent years, Nazr-e Aloofeh has also attracted the attention of visitors interested in experiencing authentic local culture. As a result, it has become an important element of sustainable tourism in Qaleh Bala, offering travelers an opportunity to witness a living tradition that connects faith, community, and environmental care. More broadly, the ritual serves as a symbol of the cultural identity of the Touran region and demonstrates how traditional knowledge and local values can contribute to sustainable development.

By combining cultural heritage, community participation, and wildlife conservation, the votive ritual stands as an inspiring model of how traditional practices can continue to play a meaningful role in addressing contemporary environmental challenges.

AM