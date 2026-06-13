Jean-Baptiste Andrea’s “Devils and Saints” published in Persian

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of the book “Devils and Saints” by Jean-Baptiste Andrea has been released in bookstores across Iran.

Asghar Nouri has translated the book, which was originally published in 2021, and Raybod Publications has published it within the country.

The story is about an elderly man who gives virtuoso piano performances in airports and train stations. To the incredulity of the passers-by, he refuses their offers to play in concert halls or at prestigious gatherings. He is waiting for someone, he tells them.

Joseph was just sixteen when he was sent to a religious boarding school in the Pyrenees: les Confins, a dumping ground for waifs, strays, and other abandoned souls. His days were filled with routine and drudgery, and he thought longingly of the solace he found through music in his former life.

Joe dreams constantly of escape, but it seems impossible. That is, until a chance encounter with the orphanage's benefactor leads him to Rose, and a plan begins to form.

Despite the undoubted suffering of Joe and his comrades, this is not a novel of unrelieved misery. On the contrary, it is tender, funny, and moving, celebrating companionship, hope, and love.

Being the third novel by Andrea, the novel has deservedly won many awards, including the prestigious Grand Prix RTL Lire in 2022.

Jean-Baptiste Andrea, 55, is a French novelist, film director, and screenwriter. His debut novel, “My Queen,” was published in 2017 and won a dozen awards, including Best French Debut Novel and the Students Femina. His latest book, “Watching Over Her,” obtained the prestigious Prix Goncourt in 2023.

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