Birth of great bustard chicks brings hope for species survival

TEHRAN – The birth of six chicks in captivity in two years has revived hope for the survival of the endangered great bustard (Otis tarda) species in the country, an official with the Department of Environment has said.

The great bustard is a critically endangered species classified in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. In the current decade, the bird remains in Bukan, northwestern West Azarbaijan province.

Thanks to the conservation programs to protect and strengthen the population of this bird, which is known to be close to extinction, two chicks were born in the current Iranian year, and the four others were born last year, IRIB quoted Hamid Zohrabi as saying.

The ongoing conservation efforts focus on habitat protection, local community participation, and captive breeding. The local community engagement is considered an effective measure in protecting the rare bird species. The DOE is developing training programs to promote culture and raise public awareness about the conservation of the species, Zohrabi added.

At the same time, a comprehensive plan for the reintroduction of great bustard and capacity-building measures is being developed in West Azarbaijan and Kordestan provinces to return captive-bred birds to their native habitats.

From accelerated extinction to successful revival of species

Despite worrisome facts about the speed at which species are disappearing, there has been good news of endangered species making a comeback, highlighting the role of conservation efforts in preventing extinction and helping vulnerable wildlife recover.

Iran is a rich country in terms of biodiversity, with about 37,500 animal species and more than 8,000 plant species. The country is home to 579 bird species, 214 mammal species, 284 reptile species, 23 amphibian species, 309 freshwater fish species, and 763 marine fish species in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Caspian Sea.

According to the latest report by the IUCN Red List, about 154 vertebrate animal species, and around 25 percent of plant species in the country are at risk of extinction, with 117 species being classified as critically endangered in the national list. Persian zebra, Asiatic cheetah, black bear, great bustard, and yellow deer are among animals that are in danger of extinction.

Among extinct animals, the Hyrcanian tiger and Persian lion are the two feline species that have disappeared forever in the country. Fortunately, Persian zebra and Persian yellow deer are examples of successful conservation efforts where scientific measures and local community participation have resulted in the species recovery, doe.ir quoted Zohrabi as saying.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of World Endangered Species Day, observed on the third Friday of May.

In the past, the rate of species lost was measured per million years. Now, every 20 minutes, a species is estimated to become extinct. While extinction is a natural part of the life cycle on the earth, the current unprecedented rate of species loss has turned into a serious biological crisis.

Referring to successful recovery stories of species in Iran, Zohrabi noted that for years, it was thought that the yellow deer species was extinct in the world. However, about 65 years ago, some yellow deer were observed in Dez and Karkheh forests, the primary habitats of the Persian yellow deer.

Their conservation program commenced immediately by breeding them in captivity and transferring them to natural habitats for better reproduction, Zohrabi noted.

The birth of the first Persian yellow deer in the current Iranian year, which started on March 21, in Karkheh National Park, southwestern Khuzestan province, has raised hopes for the revival of this unique animal species.

The Persian zebra is a subspecies of onager, which is critically in danger of extinction. Onagers used to have a large population in West Asia, Central Asia, and China, but now it has become extinct in most areas.

With the birth of a foal in Yazd province, the current population of Persian zebra is estimated to be more than 50, indicating the improved habitat condition and effective conservation management of the endangered animal.

The conservation efforts include a field program that encompasses strengthening natural infrastructures and promoting environmental sustainability, such as monitoring water resources.

MT/MG