TEHRAN — The dust has partly settled on the highly touted campaign of aggression against Iran, leaving the Israeli establishment to grapple with an undeniable reality. Across political divides and media outlets, a profound consensus has emerged within Israel. The multi-front war designed to dismantle Iranian regional integration has failed.

It has led to a resounding strategic defeat for Israel that shattered decades of “security” doctrine. This failure is an established fact openly conceded by Israel’s own leadership.

The political echelon concedes defeat

Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid has utilized X to dismantle the government’s manufactured narrative of success.

Lapid bluntly stated that the emerging diplomatic arrangements achieve none of the stated war objectives.

He stressed that the Iranian government has survived, its strategic missile program remains firmly in place, and its nuclear infrastructure is entirely intact.

In a stark admission of geopolitical isolation, Lapid posted that Israel “was not even at the table” when decisions concerning its core security were finalized.

He noted that Netanyahu failed politically and strategically to achieve even a single self-imposed goal.

This sentiment permeates the mainstream Israeli media spectrum.

The Adelson family’s conservative daily Israel Hayom published a comprehensive concession acknowledging that the campaign ended in a resounding strategic failure.

The publication admitted that Tel Aviv has emerged from the campaign weaker and more constrained.

According to Channel 13, the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the U.S. excludes measures Tel Aviv sought for years, including the dismantlement of nuclear infrastructure and restrictions on ballistic missiles.

‘Begida’ characterizations

A central pillar of this defeat is the alleged collapse of Israeli influence over its primary benefactor.

The mood in Tel Aviv is defined by shock and a deep sense of alleged abandonment by the United States.

Analysts and officials have repeatedly used variations of the Hebrew root for betrayal, “begida,” to characterize the understandings.

Speaking anonymously to Yedioth Ahronoth, a senior official supposedly stated that the political echelon felt “completely blindsided.”

The official lamented that Trump “deceived” them, leaving Israel to bear the consequences without any ability to influence the unfolding events

The source also said that Iran would emerge stronger. “Tehran got everything it wanted while Israel will be forced to invest enormous sums in interceptor missiles,” the official supposedly noted.

Mark Dubowitz, a prominent anti-Iran Zionist operative, also expressed outrage on social media over the supposed “massive financial windfall awaiting Tehran.”

He noted on X that despite political rhetoric claiming no direct cash will be handed over, the reality includes “massive oil waivers and the unfreezing of billions in frozen assets.”

‘Geopolitical judo’ and the resistance

Meanwhile, the Axis of Resistance, which the Israelis have dubbed “the ring of fire,” remains unbroken.

Israeli experts concede that while tactical blows were traded, the structural integrity of the Axis of Resistance survived.

Israeli combat engineering units have reportedly alleged massive subterranean military networks constructed across Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Intelligence briefs reportedly concede that the incoming financial influx will directly fund the reconstruction of these underground fortresses, making them deeper and heavily fortified.

The overarching strategic disaster for Israel is the erasure of its ultimate deterrent. For decades, the bedrock of Israeli strategy was the threat of an American military strike on Iran.

That theoretical threshold was crossed, yet the Iranian government survived without systemic destabilization.

Israeli military analysts have bitterly noted that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has applied a “geopolitical form of judo.” They “weaponized the superior economic weight of the Western alliance against itself, forcing Washington to sue for terms.”

Writing for Haaretz, columnist Gideon Levy framed the landscape in bitterly ironic terms.

He noted that Netanyahu spent decades orienting foreign policy toward leveraging American military power against Iran. When he finally secured an administration willing to engage, the outcome was a “complete catastrophe.”

The project against Iran “has completely failed,” he concluded. Netanyahu sold his public the promise of a “roaring lion,” but the reality of this war has left Israel with nothing more than a political boomerang and a profound, devastating defeat.