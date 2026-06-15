$900m in resources attracted for renewables; home solar packages to be offered soon

TEHRAN- The CEO of SATBA (Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization) announced the receipt of more than $900 million in resources for the development of renewable power plants, and spoke of plans to launch the country's first solar project fund, offer home solar packages equipped with hybrid inverters and storage, and target achieving 12,000 MW of renewable capacity by the end of the year.

According to IRNA, Mohsen Tarztalab told reporters, while explaining the latest status of financing, equipment imports, and development of renewable power plants: The National Development Fund's commitment to supply the foreign currency needed for this sector was $1.8 billion, all of which was supposed to be allocated last year, but so far about 50% of it has been received.

He added: From the resources made available to this sector through cooperation with the National Development Fund and the mechanisms foreseen, more than $900 million has been received so far, and there has been no particular problem in supplying resources.

The CEO of SATBA, referring to the financing program for 8,000 MW of renewable power plants to be transferred to the private sector, stated: Although the necessary approvals and earmarkings have been issued and communicated to the Central Bank, no foreign currency has yet been made available to the private sector from this source. However, coordination among SATBA, the National Development Fund, and the Central Bank has been good, and follow-ups continue to accelerate resource allocation.

Regarding the achievement of the renewable development target by the end of the year, Tarztalab said: Our plan is to reach 12,000 MW of renewable capacity within the framework of the Seventh Development Plan, and despite some delays, we still consider this goal achievable.

He cited the main reason for the recent slowdown in implementation not as a currency shortage, but as delays in the entry of purchased equipment into the country, adding: In recent months, due to restrictions and transport problems, some equipment did not enter the country on time, but now equipment is entering via land, rail, sea, and air routes, and we hope to make up for this delay in the coming months.

The CEO of SATBA emphasized: The support of the government and the Ministry of Energy for the development of renewables is serious, and we consider ourselves obligated to bring this program to fruition. If there is any shortfall in achieving the goals, it will be on our part, not due to a lack of will or support.

* Launch of a solar project fund

Tarztalab announced the launch of the country's first solar project fund and noted: In all likelihood, within the next two to three weeks, the first project fund in the solar sector will be launched, with a capacity of 500 MW.

He added: In this model, people and industries can participate in solar projects and buy shares. The aim is to increase public participation in the development of clean energy, in addition to attracting popular capital.

* Plans to develop 15,000 MW of small-scale power plants

The CEO of SATBA, referring to the organization's new approach to developing household, commercial, and agricultural solar power plants, said: A proposal has been submitted to the government based on which 15,000 MW of small-scale power plants can be rapidly implemented in the country.

He explained: In this program, both domestic manufacturing of equipment and import of necessary items are pursued to enable the rapid installation of solar systems at household and branch scales.

Referring to the limitation of rial resources for the development of household power plants, Tarztalab added: So far, due to resource constraints, the payment of facilities in this sector has been limited, and banks have also needed time to adapt to new mechanisms. However, a proposal to increase rial resources to cover more applicants has been submitted to the government.

* Offering home solar packages with hybrid inverter

He announced the possibility of using hybrid inverters in solar systems and said: With the permits issued, it is now possible to use inverters that allow a family or commercial complex to use its own solar power during peak load times or power outages.

The CEO of SATBA continued: At the same time, the use of storage systems in these systems has been permitted, and related packages including solar panels, hybrid inverters, and batteries have been imported into the country. These packages will be offered soon, and their development is on SATBA's agenda.

* Mandating offices to install solar power plants

Tarztalab also announced regarding the status of installing renewable power plants in government agencies: Installing solar power plants for offices is mandatory, and even the assigned share has been increased from 20% to 40%.

He added: According to the President's order, if agencies fail to comply with this obligation, measures including power cuts are foreseen. SATBA has also announced its readiness to implement any office's request to install a solar system on its rooftop, yard, or available space, provided that the cost is paid.

The CEO of SATBA stated that it is estimated only 25-30% of offices have taken action in this regard so far, and said: The potential capacity of offices to install solar power plants is about 1,500 MW, and if this load is removed from the grid, it will greatly help power supply and reduce pressure on the grid.

He added: SATBA is even ready to receive the cost of implementing these projects gradually from the agencies to facilitate project implementation.

* Emphasis on public participation in clean energy development

The CEO of SATBA, emphasizing that the development of renewables must reach the level of public participation, said: Our goal is for people to be not only consumers but also partners in the development of clean energy; to have more reliable electricity and, if they wish, to invest in this field.

He noted: The fewer the obstacles to transport and equipment supply, the faster we can advance these programs and utilize the capacities of the people, government, industries, and available financial resources for the development of renewable energies.

* SATBA's goal to train 200,000 renewable energy specialists within 5 years

The CEO of SATBA also announced that the country's renewable energy industry is entering a new phase, and said: With the development of household and branch power plants and systems equipped with hybrid inverters and storage, training skilled human resources has become one of the main necessities, and accordingly, training 200,000 people is foreseen in the five-year plan.

Tarztalab, speaking at a ceremony to equip and launch 17 specialized solar energy training centers on Monday, and referring to the accelerating development of solar power plants in the country, stated: Today, it is no longer just about installing and operating solar power plants; rather, the renewable industry is entering a new phase using hybrid inverters, grid-connected and off-grid systems, and energy storage systems.

He added: The use of these equipment creates a new chapter in education and skills training, and it is necessary for technical and vocational training centers, the National University of Skills, and the Niroo Research Institute to be equipped with new equipment such as hybrid inverters and storage systems so that trainees become familiar with the latest technologies in this field.

The CEO of SATBA, referring to the planning for training specialist human resources, said: In the five-year plan, training 200,000 people in the field of renewable energy is foreseen. This is an exceptional opportunity to carry out experience transfer, education, and skills training simultaneously with the implementation of development projects.

Tarztalab emphasized: Those who participate today in workshops and implementation projects and gain experience alongside project implementation will play a very effective role in the development of this industry in the future.

Referring to the necessity of equipping the country's training centers, he continued: We expect a precise plan to be presented for equipping technical and vocational centers, the National University of Skills, and the Niroo Research Institute so that we can supply the necessary equipment, including hybrid systems, storage systems, and equipment of various capacities and sizes, and strengthen the training process.

The CEO of SATBA, stating that SATBA's new approach is moving towards branch and household power plants, said: In the new programs, part of the focus is shifting from large-scale and small-scale power plants to branch power plants, rooftop power plants, household, commercial, and agricultural power plants.

Tarztalab added: In this model, small packages including solar panels, hybrid inverters, and batteries are designed so that every citizen can easily use these systems. Achieving this goal requires general and specialized training for the installation, operation, and maintenance of this equipment.

He announced SATBA's planning for the development of small-scale power plants and noted: There is a possibility of operationalizing 15,000 MW of small-scale power plants with an approach towards household, commercial, and agricultural power plants in the country, and the plan has been submitted. We hope that with the support of the government and the President, this path will be pursued more quickly.

The CEO of SATBA, referring to the goals of the Seventh Development Plan, stated: In the Seventh Plan, a capacity of 12,000 MW is foreseen for renewable energies, and we have planned to reach this goal by the end of the year. This is while last year's capacity was about 4,300 to 4,500 MW, and achieving the new goal means roughly tripling the existing capacity.

Tarztalab clarified: Developing this capacity means that human resources, training centers, and skills infrastructure must also be developed accordingly. All stages from design to installation, implementation, operation, and maintenance should be carried out as much as possible inside the country by Iranian specialists.

Referring to the technical capability of the country's specialists, he said: Today, in many projects, the design, installation, and implementation of power plants are carried out by Iranian engineers and specialists, and we have now entered the operational phase of small, medium, and large projects – a phase that requires more specialized skills and more precise training.

The CEO of SATBA also emphasized: Renewable energies are not limited to solar power plants, and the development of wind power plants is also seriously on the agenda. This field also requires training specialist personnel and creating appropriate educational capacities.

Tarztalab, announcing SATBA's readiness to support the development of skills training, said: Whatever program the Technical and Vocational Organization, the National University of Skills, and the Niroo Research Institute present for the development of training, equipping centers, and training the country's youth in the field of renewables, SATBA is ready to cooperate and support so that this path continues with orderly and forward-looking planning.

EF/MA