Iranian scholar receives MAB Young Scientist Award

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) and the National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) have honored the Iranian scholar Behzad Qiasi by presenting him with the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Young Scientists Award 2025 for his project ‘Develop a sustainable hydrotourism model in Iran’s Miankaleh Biosphere Reserve’.

Qiasi is a faculty member of the University of Tehran and holds a Ph.D. in Water Resources and Environmental Engineering.

His project aims to restore wetlands while supporting local livelihoods. He will work with communities, NGOs, and government agencies to design eco-friendly tourism that reduces pressure on water resources.

Through environmental and economic assessments, he will identify viable green jobs linked to cultural heritage and nature conservation. His project will empower local voices, especially youth and women, and produce a replicable model for other fragile wetland reserves.

In 2025, 11 young researchers from across the globe, including Morocco, China, Congo, the U.S., Brazil, Ghana, and Algeria, received MAB Young Scientists Awards for their outstanding efforts and contributions.

These projects focused on addressing the impacts of climate change on soils, pollinators, and wildlife; developing indigenous knowledge; promoting sustainable tourism; and analyzing the socio-environmental effects of resource extraction. They will contribute to achieving the MAB Program's goals while offering replicable solutions to build more resilient and sustainable societies.

The prize announcement took place during the 37th session of the MAB International Coordinating Council (ICC), held in Hangzhou, China, after the fifth World Network of Biosphere Reserves’ global summit, which took place from September 22 to 26.

Through the MAB Young Scientists Awards, the MAB program is investing in a new generation of scientists worldwide, because well-trained and committed young people are key to addressing ecological and sustainability issues. The MAB Young Scientists awards can grant up to US$ 5,000 to young researchers in support of their research on ecosystems, natural resources, and biodiversity.

The MAB Young Scientists Award Scheme aims to encourage young scientists, in particular those from developing countries, to use MAB research, project sites and biosphere reserves in their research; encourage young scientists who already use such sites to undertake comparative studies in other sites in or outside their own country; promote and encourage the exchange of information and experience among a new generation of scientists;

involve young scientists in the implementation of the Hangzhou Strategic Action Plan 2026-2035 (HSAP); and enhance awareness among young scientists of the role of research in the implementation of the SDGs – in particular when conducted in biosphere reserves.

Granting dedicated fellowships for studies on marine, island, and coastal issues in biosphere reserves will encourage young scientists to apply for MAB YSA within this thematic area and thereby mobilize young scientists to engage actively in the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.



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