A story of love and endurance against US-Israeli criminality

TEHRAN - Incidents caused by the recent US-Israeli attacks on residential areas in Iran do not end the moment the explosions stop. Their consequences often stretch far beyond the initial destruction, continuing for weeks and months, reshaping the lives of those who survive.

In one of the most painful examples reported from Isfahan, an entire family’s fate unfolded into a tragedy that only reached its final chapter with the passing of its last survivor.

In the early hours of Friday, March 26, a residential complex in Isfahan’s Hafton neighborhood was struck by the US-Israeli forces.

In an instant, a place once filled with everyday warmth and ordinary life was reduced to rubble. Hossein Maleki, a well-known footballer in Isfahan, along with his two young children, Shahin and Shahan, were killed. What had been a family’s safe space turned, within moments, into a scene of devastation.

His wife, Elham Sadeghi, survived the initial strike. Reports indicate she remained trapped under the debris for nearly seven hours, struggling to endure the weight of collapsed concrete and steel until rescue teams were able to pull her from the ruins.

She was found severely injured and, at the time, unaware of the full extent of the loss that had already taken her husband and children.

The days that followed were marked by hospital stays and an increasingly heavy emotional burden. While her physical wounds were treated, the deeper pain—grief for her entire family—continued to grow.

Those close to her described a woman suspended between survival and sorrow, forced to live with an absence too vast to comprehend. A mother who had escaped death in the rubble now faced a different kind of suffering: the quiet, persistent weight of living without those she loved most.

After approximately two and a half months, Elham passed away from injuries and the grief of losing his family. With her death, the story of an entire family came to a close—one that began in a home filled with life and ended amid destruction and mourning.

Attacks on residential areas by Israel and the United States have been met with strong condemnation by domestic and foreign humanitarian organizations, with calls urging the protection of civilians in conflict zones.