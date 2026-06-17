Iran rejects Israeli allegations at UN, reaffirms right to self-defense 

TEHRAN – Iran has firmly rejected “baseless and distorted allegations” made by the Israeli regime at the United Nations, asserting that arguing that Tehran’s recent military actions were lawful and proportionate measures taken in self-defense against continued Israeli aggression and violations of international law.

In a letter dated 12 June to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council, Leonor Zalabata Torres, Iran’s Permanent Representative Saeed Iravani dismissed claims contained in a recent Israeli communication (S/2026/474), accusing Tel Aviv of attempting to misrepresent facts to justify its own unlawful conduct.

Iravani stressed that Israel remains the primary source of instability in the region, citing extensive violations of international law, including large-scale civilian casualties in Gaza and repeated military actions against regional states. He argued that Israel’s invocation of self-defense under Article 51 was legally unfounded, given its own record of initiating and escalating hostilities.

The Iranian diplomat stated that Iran’s military response on 7 June 2026 was “necessary, proportionate, and strictly limited to legitimate military targets,” carried out in response to repeated Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement and attacks on Iranian vessels, infrastructure, and personnel. He further accused Israel of attempting to “reverse the factual and legal sequence of events” by portraying itself as a victim while engaging in unlawful use of force.

The letter also referenced prior incidents, including 'coordinated Israeli–U.S. military strikes in 2025 and 2026, attacks on Iranian diplomatic personnel, and an armed strike on Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus in April 2024,' all of which constitute serious violations of international law and diplomatic protections.

Iravani rejected Israel’s claim that its actions constitute lawful self-defense, stating that a state which initiates armed aggression cannot subsequently invoke Article 51 of the UN Charter to justify further military operations.

He further dismissed Israeli references to Lebanon’s sovereignty, accusing the regime of continued violations of Lebanese airspace and territory despite existing ceasefire arrangements, and describing its regional policies as part of a broader pattern of occupation and expansionism.

Iran concluded by warning that any further act of aggression or provocation would be met with a “firm and decisive response,” reiterating its readiness to exercise its inherent right of self-defense under international law and the United Nations Charter.

