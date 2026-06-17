Rosatom reaffirms commitment to Bushehr Nuclear Plant, plans phased return of specialists

TEHRAN – The head of Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, has reaffirmed that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant remains a top priority for Moscow, announcing plans for the gradual return of Russian technical specialists to the facility as security conditions improve.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Russia–ASEAN Summit in Kazan on Wednesday, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev stressed that the company remains fully committed to the continued development of the Bushehr project. He noted that Rosatom has maintained uninterrupted production of critical equipment required for the construction of new power units at the plant, underscoring Russia’s long-term commitment to nuclear cooperation with Iran.

Likhachev also emphasized the importance of resolving issues related to Iran’s nuclear program through diplomacy, welcoming ongoing international efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive settlement. He expressed support for monitoring and verification mechanisms, including those carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), while stressing the need for the agency to act impartially and in the interests of all parties involved.

Regarding the deployment of Russian personnel, the Rosatom chief said the phased return of engineering and technical teams to Bushehr would begin once security risks are sufficiently reduced. He added that the corporation has already prepared the necessary operational plans to facilitate the process.

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, located on Iran’s southern coast, was among the sites targeted during recent US and Israeli military attacks against Iran. While parts of the surrounding facility were affected, Iranian authorities have stated that the reactor containment structures and key nuclear installations remained intact and sustained no significant damage.

