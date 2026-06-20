War with Iran ended in a major failure, Bennett says

TEHRAN- Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has sharply criticized the government's handling of the post-war arrangements with Iran, arguing that Israel could have rejected the understandings reached between Washington and Tehran. He also acknowledged that the recent war with Iran ended without achieving Israel's strategic objectives.

Speaking in an interview with Radio 103FM, affiliated with the Israeli newspaper Maariv, Bennett criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach following the ceasefire agreement and described the outcome of the conflict as a "major failure."

According to a report by Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Bennett stated that Israel was not obligated to accept the memorandum of understanding reached between the United States and Iran and could have refused requests made by US President Donald Trump if necessary.

The former prime minister further stated that Iran continues to advance both its nuclear program and its ballistic missile program, while the country's governing structure remains intact. He argued that these developments demonstrate that the war concluded without fulfilling its intended strategic goals.

When asked whether he would have rejected a request from President Trump had he been in office, Bennett replied: "I have said no to Joe Biden before."

Elaborating on his remarks, Bennett recalled that the US administration had pressed for the reopening of a dedicated consulate for Palestinians in East Jerusalem (Al Quds) during the final period of Netanyahu's previous term in office. He said that after assuming the premiership, he opposed the proposal and refused to approve it.

Concluding his remarks, Bennett stated: "So yes, it is possible to stand firm and say no."

