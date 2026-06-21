Bakhtiarizadeh extends deal with Esteghlal for two years

TEHRAN - Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh, head coach of Esteghlal Football Club, officially signed a two-year contract extension with the club on Sunday.

Bakhtiarizadeh attended the club's headquarters, where he finalized and signed his new agreement with the Blues.

The Esteghlal head coach met with Ali Tajernia, Chairman of the Board and Acting CEO of the club, before putting pen to paper on the two-year deal.

During the meeting, Tajernia congratulated Bakhtiarizadeh and wished him success and achievement in his role as head coach of Esteghlal's football team.

The contract extension reflects the club's confidence in Bakhtiarizadeh's leadership and their commitment to continuity as Esteghlal prepare for the upcoming seasons.