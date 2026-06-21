Robustness of Iran’s food security structure proven during crises: agriculture minister

TEHRAN- The minister of agriculture, emphasizing the high resilience of the country's food security system, stated: Despite wars and domestic and international challenges over the past year, not the slightest disruption has occurred in ensuring Iran's food security, and now, relying on science and technology, dependencies in strategic areas must be reduced.

According to ISNA, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, the minister of agriculture, at the unveiling ceremony of national programs in the food security domain, stating that the Innovation and Prosperity Fund has allocated a special place for the agriculture and food security sector in its planning, said: The events that have occurred in the country over at least the past year and globally over the past four to five years have revealed the importance of food security for societies and nations more than ever before; therefore, this area requires more serious attention and greater investment. In this regard, in addition to the necessity of finding solutions for shortages, the country's existing assets should not be overlooked.

He added: The country's food security system possesses such strength, durability, and stability that over the past year, despite two wars and numerous domestic and international challenges, not the slightest disruption occurred in the country's food security—whereas in many countries, the occurrence of any one of these crises could have seriously disrupted food security, but in Iran, no damage was inflicted on this sector, indicating the robustness of the food security structure and the scientific basis of its foundations.

EF/MA