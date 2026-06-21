Iranian, Malaysian scientific officials agree on joint engineering projects

TEHRAN – Iran’s scientific counselor in East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, Alireza Tavakolpour, and officials from the University of Malaya (UM) have agreed on the implementation of joint engineering projects, including the establishment of twin laboratories and the issuance of double or dual degrees.

The officials met on Sunday to explore avenues for expanding science diplomacy and promoting research collaborations, IRNA reported.

The meeting was attended by UM officials, including Mohd Faizul Mohd Sabri, the deputy dean of research and innovation at the faculty of engineering, Nasrul Anuar bin Abd Razak, deputy dean of biomedical engineering, and Nurin Wahidah binti Mohd Zulkifli, head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Evaluating the research capacities of the Faculty of Engineering, UM, including mechanics, electrical engineering, chemistry, medicine, and civil engineering, the two sides highlighted the need to boost ties in emerging technologies.

Tavakolpour proposed implementing large-scale interdisciplinary research projects, which was welcomed by the Malaysian officials. The two sides also discussed the designation of joint supervising professors, professors, and student exchange.

Allocating special scholarship quota and offering sabbatical leaves to Iranian students were among other discussed issues.

UM officials and Tavakolpour had also met in May and explored the potential for the development of scientific and academic ties between Iranian universities and UM.

During the meeting, Malaysian officials elaborated on the scientific and research capabilities of the UM as one of the oldest and best universities in Malaysia.

For his part, Tavakolpour expounded on Iran’s perspectives on the expansion of science diplomacy, presenting the capacities of Iranian elites and scientists, and shared the research fields that are a top priority for the country.

Malaysia determined to enhance scientific co-op with Iran

In May, Malaysian Minister of Higher Education, Zambry Abdul Kadir, in a phone conversation with Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, said that Malaysia is determined to boost scientific ties with Iran, particularly in the higher education sector, with consultations and planning currently in progress.

The two sides explored avenues for developing scientific interactions and enhancing academic collaborations between the universities of the two countries, msrt.ir reported.

They also highlighted the need for the preservation of the scientific centers during wartime.

Referring to his trip to Tehran in 2023, Abdul Kadir said upon his return to the country, he had shared information on Iran’s scientific capabilities and capacities with Malaysian universities.



The official also condemned the US-Israeli attacks, which targeted scientific centers and universities in Iran, underlining that “we must protect the scientific institutions. Regardless of any political dispute and war, scientific centers need to be safeguarded in times of conflict under the Geneva Convention.”

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf highlighted that in proportion to the two nations’ capacities and commonalities, the current educational, technological, and research cooperation needs to be expanded through conducting more joint research projects, and supporting research grants among universities and scientific centers of the two countries.

MT/MG