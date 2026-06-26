Flamingo population rises as 36,000 chicks recorded in Shadegan Wetland

TEHRAN – Ongoing conservation efforts and favorable ecological conditions have led to an increase in the population of flamingo chicks in Shadegan Wetland, southwestern Khuzestan Province.

The wetland, the largest breeding habitat for flamingos in the province, is home to six active breeding colonies. These colonies are monitored, surveyed, and protected on a regular basis each year.

Last year's census recorded approximately 35,000 flamingo chicks, while this year's survey counted around 36,000 chicks, reflecting a continued upward trend in the population of this valuable species at the wetland.

The wetland covers an area of over 500,000 hectares. Registered as one of the largest wetlands in the Ramsar Convention, Shadegan is a wetland of national and international importance due to its vast area and rich biodiversity.

The wetland is known as one of the most important flamingos breeding habitats in the country, hosting six flamingos breeding colonies which are continuously monitored by the experts of the provincial Department of Environment (DOE), IRIB quoted Mohammad-Javad Ashrafi, an official with DOE, as saying.

During the winter census of aquatic and waterside birds, around 7,500 adult flamingos were recorded in the wetland, the official noted.

The majority of these birds fly from Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Southern Africa to Shadegan Wetland, Ashrafi added.

A ringed flamingo from Italy and two rare lesser flamingoes are among the valuable species that have been spotted here, he further noted.

Over the past few years, Shadegan wetland faced severe water shortage because of heavy water withdrawal and reduced river flows. Water level dropped sharply in some parts, posing serious threats to the wetland’s vegetation and animal species.

However, the recent increase in precipitation in southwestern Khuzestan province has restored 92 percent of the Shadegan wetland, which is thriving as an ecosystem benefiting flora and fauna, as well as local communities, IRNA quoted Mosa Modhaji, an official with the DOE, as saying in May.

Shadegan is one of the most valuable wetlands of the country, which plays an integral role in the ecological sustainability of the region, he noted.

“The wetland’s revival has also brought great joy to the local community whose livelihoods have long depended on fishing, reed harvesting, livestock farming, and tourism. Some 100,000 people rely on the wetland for their livelihood.

Currently, the water level of the wetland is close to its optimal level. The natural flow of water has contributed to the restoration of some habitats in the central and southern parts of the wetland,” he added.

Healthy, restored wetlands hosting migratory birds

Improved environmental conditions in western Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province and northwestern West Azarbaijan province have brought many birds back to wetlands and lakes to nest and breed.

According to the provincial head of the Department of Environment (DOE) in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, Ruhollah Asgari, this year around 35,000 aquatic and waterside birds have nested to breed in Gandoman and Choghakhor wetlands.

Over 30 bird species, including ferruginous duck, common pochard (Aythya ferina), purple heron, great grebe, little grebe, black-necked grebe, spoonbill, and tern, are inhibiting in the wetlands.

Favorable habitat conditions, diverse vegetation, and rich food resources have established the wetlands as primary breeding centers for birds, he added.

Thanks to an 18-fold increase in the volume of water in Lake Urmia, reaching 4.28 billion cubic meters now, and the restoration of the food resources in this ecosystem, a large number of flamingos have returned to the lake.

With the improved water conditions, over 6,000 flamingos are expected to fly to Lake Urmia and its satellite wetlands.

Filed surveys have shown the birds nesting and breeding in the southern parts of the lake.

MT/MG