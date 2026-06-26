Gonabad, an emerging destination for religious tourism

TEHRAN - Gonabad, a historic city in Khorasan Razavi province, is an emerging destination for religious tourism after registering the highest number of Ashura-related events in Iran’s national tourism calendar, a local cultural heritage official said.

Hamidreza Mahmoudi, head of Gonabad’s office of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts, said the city has 13 Ashura rituals registered in Iran’s national tourism calendar and nine additional Muharram ceremonies listed as elements of the country’s intangible cultural heritage.

The registrations place Gonabad first in Razavi Khorasan province in both categories and make it the leading city nationwide with a total of 24 tourism events included in the national tourism calendar, Mahmoudi told ISNA on Thursday.

He said the registered ceremonies reflect the historical and religious identity of the people of Gonabad, where Muharram traditions have been preserved through community participation and passed from one generation to another.

“What distinguishes Gonabad today is the continuity of rituals that have been transmitted across generations and are still observed while preserving their cultural identity,” Mahmoudi said.

Among the city’s registered Ashura ceremonies are the Nouqab passion play and reenactment of Karbala events, the Alam procession of religious groups, Nakhl processions in Nouqab, Riab, Qasabeh and Rahn villages, the raising of ceremonial flags, the Qatlgah ritual and Ta’zieh performances in Hajiabad village, the Hajiabad Qatlgah mourning ceremony, the Hassan-Hossein mourning ritual in Bidokht, the Bibi Golo ceremony in Nouqab, Sham-e Ghariban commemorations, and the elegy recitation in Mend village.

Mahmoudi said each ceremony represents a living element of the city’s cultural heritage with religious, anthropological, artistic, social and tourism value.

He said religious tourism has become an important branch of cultural tourism in recent years and that Gonabad’s preserved Muharram traditions provide visitors with an opportunity to experience local mourning customs and learn about regional religious culture.

“Religious tourism in Gonabad is not merely about observing ceremonies,” Mahmoudi said. “It is an encounter with the history, beliefs, traditions and identity of the local community.”

He added that visitors experience a setting where religion, culture, art and community life intersect, creating interest among both domestic and international tourists.

Mahmoudi said the inclusion of the city’s ceremonies in national heritage and tourism registers has increased the responsibility of public institutions to preserve, document and promote them.

He called for the expansion of tourism infrastructure, stronger promotion, documentation of ceremonies, training of local guides, support for religious organizations and the production of cultural content to strengthen Gonabad’s position as a destination for religious tourism.

“If these programs are implemented in a coordinated manner, the capacity of Ashura rituals can be used to introduce Gonabad more effectively at both the national and international levels,” he said.

Mahmoudi said religious tourism could also contribute to the local economy alongside its cultural significance.

He attributed the survival of the ceremonies to the participation of local residents, saying the rituals remain an integral part of the community’s social and religious life rather than symbolic events.

“The voluntary participation of the people has been the most important factor in preserving these traditions and maintaining their original identity,” he said.

Mahmoudi said safeguarding the ceremonies requires cooperation among residents, religious organizations, cultural institutions, media outlets and government agencies to ensure they are passed on to future generations.

Located about 270 kilometers south of Mashhad, Gonabad is one of Iran’s oldest cities. The city is also home to the UNESCO-listed Qasabeh Qanat, regarded as one of the world’s oldest and deepest underground water systems.

For Muslims worldwide, particularly Shia Muslims, Muharram is one of the most significant months of the Islamic calendar. During the month, mourners commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S.), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and his companions, who were martyred at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in 680 CE.

The largest commemorations take place on Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, when mourners gather in public ceremonies to honor Imam Hussain’s sacrifice and reaffirm the principles associated with his stand against the Umayyad ruler Yazid.

Iran hosts thousands of Muharram ceremonies every year, many of which incorporate local customs that have evolved over centuries.

AM