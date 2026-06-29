“Tent of Art” Ashura gathering opens in Tehran

TEHRAN- The second edition of the "Kheimeh Honar" ("Tent of Art") Ashura gathering commenced at the City Theater complex in Tehran on Sunday.

The event opened with a powerful performance of traditional percussion instruments from Southern Iran by the Avaye Sahel group. Hadi Lashkari, a performer of the Dammam, highlighted that these instruments are among the most significant symbols of mourning music and funeral rites in Southern Iran, forming a core part of the regional musical identity.

The opening day featured a diverse array of performances, including a regional music ensemble from Mazandaran under the direction of Reza Divsalar, and a wind instrument orchestra.

The program also showcased a vocal performance by Iranian musician Seyyed Mohsen Hosseini, a traditional Pardeh-khani (literally, reading aloud from the screen/from the curtain) session depicting the "Arrival of the Imam in Karbala" by Mohammad Reza Majuni, and a tazieh, Iranian passion play portraying the martyrdom of Hazrat Abbas (AS), directed by Hossein Zamani.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, which was hosted at the Rudaki Open-Air Theater, "Tent of Art" has evolved into a vibrant platform for cultural expression and spiritual reflection. The initiative by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance aims to unite artists and enthusiasts from diverse disciplines, including music, performing arts, and visual arts, to pay tribute to the tragedy of Ashura and celebrate Islamic heritage through creative expression.

The event commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and his 72 loyal companions. This historical occurrence remains one of the most dramatic and significant events in Islamic history, symbolizing sacrifice, faith, and resistance.

The second edition of the gathering is organized by the Deputy for Cultural and Artistic Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, in collaboration with the Ministry's Music Office, the Directorates of Visual and Performing Arts, and the Office for the Development of Artistic Education.

Other supporting institutions include the Imam Reza (AS) Foundation, the Iranian Performing Arts Association, the Iranian Music Association, the Municipality of District 11 of Tehran, the Tehran Municipality Beautification Organization, the Rudaki Cultural and Artistic Foundation, the Institute for the Development of Contemporary Visual Arts, the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, and the City Theater complex.

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