Iran ‘broke the prestige’ of US military in recent war, Basij chief says

TEHRAN— Iran’s Basij chief, Hojjat al-Islam Hossein Taeb, said Tuesday that the Islamic Republic had shattered the perceived prestige and military dominance of the United States on the international stage during the recent war imposed on Iran.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran, Taeb said Iran’s Armed Forces had challenged the standing of the US military at a global level, arguing that the conflict marked a significant shift in the international order.

Taeb said the United States had moved from a strategy centered on hybrid warfare to direct military intervention, but that the recent conflict had shown the limits of American military power.

He described the developments as evidence of an emerging new global order, saying a major transformation in the international system was taking shape as the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding.

Taeb also criticized US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, saying Trump initially condemned the policies of previous administrations but ultimately followed the same path by seeking to shape the course of the 21st century through military power.

The Basij chief argued that the United States and European countries had, over decades, sought to maintain a monopoly over advanced scientific capabilities and use their technological advantage to make other countries dependent on the West while generating global wealth from that superiority.

According to Taeb, domestic political developments and growing divisions within the United States contributed to a strategic shift toward greater reliance on military means to pursue Washington’s objectives.

Turning to West Asia, Taeb accused the United States of providing extensive military and financial support to Israel, saying Washington had helped mobilize Israel’s military capabilities and supplied it with advanced weapons, missiles, bombs and other military equipment.

“The entire Zionist regime’s war machine was put into operation in this region,” he said, adding that large numbers of transport aircraft had been used to deliver military equipment and weaponry.

Taeb said the recent conflict had demonstrated the disparity between the resources available to the two sides, arguing that the US military—with an annual defense budget approaching $1 trillion—had been challenged by Iranian forces whose defense spending was far smaller by comparison.