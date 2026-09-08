Resalat: The US fleet under Iranian ballistic fire

Resalat analyzed the complex IRGC operation targeting two American vessels. The IRGC stated the two US vessels, after being struck and sustaining damage, quickly left the engagement zone out of deep fear of a second wave of missile attacks and were forced into a tactical retreat.

The strategic significance of this development lies in the fact that, at this sensitive moment—while the United States is trying with full force to impose crushing economic and military costs on Iran by relying on its traditional air and naval superiority and to cement its dominance over movement in the Strait of Hormuz—the Islamic Republic has elevated the scale and quality of its response to an unprecedented level. Tehran seeks to reinforce the reality that the presence of US combat fleets near Iran’s territorial waters and the Persian Gulf no longer guarantees immunity or deterrence for Washington.

Sazandegi: The tanker war pushes the situation toward crisis

Sazandegi, in a commentary, assessed Iran’s maritime conflict and the clashes involving oil tankers. Military tensions between Iran and the United States have once again entered a new phase—this time at sea, centered on tankers that have become one of the most critical links in the chain of economic pressure on Tehran. The significance of this confrontation is not limited to just three tankers. Fighting at sea is directly tied to Iran’s oil exports, maritime security, and the future of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz—an artery vital to global oil and gas transportation. These figures show that the maritime confrontation is no longer merely a clash between military forces; it can also affect trade and energy transport across the region. Furthermore, targeting tankers could increase economic pressure on Iran, since oil exports remain one of Tehran’s most important sources of revenue under sanctions and wartime conditions. The more traffic through the Strait of Hormuz declines, the greater the global concern over energy supply becomes.

Javan: Iran’s air defense; a power that did not stop during the war

From the beginning of the war, Trump repeatedly claimed that Iran’s missile centers and defense systems had been destroyed and that Iran was effectively incapable of continuing military confrontation. This hollow claim is contradicted by many facts: Iran’s continued attacks at the same offensive level and the rapid restoration of its defensive capabilities not only refute the claim but demonstrate Iran’s preserved military strength despite enemy-inflicted damage. Due to the domestic development of its military and defensive industries, Iran has managed to rebuild its military power after sustaining damage and integrate those restored capabilities into its defense network. Overall, during the Third Imposed War, the integrated air-defense network has engaged not only drones but also manned aircraft and cruise missiles. Iran’s defense industry has not stopped under sanctions; relying on self-confidence, a broad domestic production network, and investment in young specialists, it has reached a level of self-sufficiency that has become one of the key pillars of national power and deterrence.

Shargh: The uncertain outlook for Iran’s oil exports

Shargh wrote that Iran’s oil exports now face an ambiguous future. With the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the naval blockade of Iran, and the decline of Iran’s floating oil reserves outside the strait, the country faces increasingly complex conditions for sending oil shipments. For years under sanctions, China has been almost Iran’s only major oil customer, but some reports now indicate declining Chinese interest in purchasing Iranian oil. With the launch of the intensified US sanctions campaign—known as the “economic expulsion operation” —Washington has pressured Beijing to reduce its imports of Iranian oil. Chinese leaders have repeatedly protested the US military presence in the region and expressed dissatisfaction. Under these circumstances, it is clear that China is now squeezed between the pressure of the Strait of Hormuz and the threat of Malacca. The prolonged war and the closure of Hormuz could place China under increasing strain—an outcome that may affect its oil purchases from Iran.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: Iran’s new doctrine in the Strait of Hormuz

Donya-e-Eqtesad, in an article on Iran’s new doctrine in the Strait of Hormuz, wrote that exchanges of fire in the strait continue, and sporadic Iranian and American strikes on each other’s maritime positions keep tensions high. Meanwhile, diplomatic contacts in recent days aimed at finding a way out of this unstable situation have also intensified. Experts believe Tehran has shown that it is unwilling to compromise on its pressure lever in the Strait of Hormuz. According to David Miller, a former senior US negotiator, two points are now clear given the latest Middle East developments: Iran’s willingness to attack US naval vessels directly signals a new readiness to take risks, and the US response is unlikely to fundamentally alter Iran’s core calculations.

