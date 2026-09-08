Iran warns against normalizing attacks on nuclear facilities

TEHRAN- Iran has warned that normalizing attacks on nuclear facilities could have far-reaching consequences beyond the immediate damage caused by such strikes, saying the precedent set by attacks on safeguarded nuclear sites could eventually threaten other countries.

Speaking at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors in Vienna, Iran condemned US and Israeli attacks on its peaceful nuclear facilities, which are subject to IAEA safeguards, saying the strikes violated the UN Charter, the IAEA Statute and fundamental nuclear safety principles.

In a statement delivered Monday under the agenda item “Nuclear and Radiation Safety” at the Board of Governors’ quarterly meeting, the Iranian delegation referred to 'acts of aggression' by the United States and Israel against Iran’s nuclear facilities in 2026 and 2027.

The delegation said the attacks constituted violations of the UN Charter, the Statute of the International Atomic Energy Agency and fundamental principles governing nuclear safety.

It also recalled concerns raised in the Agency’s General Conference Resolution 444 regarding the implications of attacks on nuclear facilities for radiation and nuclear safety.

The Iranian statement said the developments demonstrated the “irresponsibility” underlying the US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities operating under IAEA safeguards.

Warning of the broader consequences of such actions, the Iranian delegation said: “The normalization of such illegal attacks will be the least of the adverse consequences of these acts of aggression. Today, Iran is the target; tomorrow, it could be another country. Be vigilant and prepared.

Welcome to the new global disorder.”

Iran has repeatedly argued that attacks on nuclear facilities pose risks not only to the targeted country but also to nuclear safety and security more broadly, particularly when such facilities are subject to international safeguards.

