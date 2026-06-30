Developing exploration standards, expanding private sector participation, top priorities of IMIDRO

TEHRAN – The head of the executive board of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) emphasized the need to transform the country's mineral exploration policies, saying that developing national exploration standards, expanding private sector participation, attracting foreign investors, and training specialized human resources will be the main pillars of Iran's mineral exploration development program.

According to IMIDRO, speaking at a meeting on Tuesday to review the exploration activities and plans of the organization's major subsidiaries and affiliated companies, Mohammad Masoud Samiei-Nejad described the expansion of mineral exploration as one of the mining sector's highest priorities this year.

He said IMIDRO's policy is focused on implementing development programs in the exploration sector, with a target of completing one million meters of drilling by its subsidiary companies.

Referring to the need for a unified approach to exploration procedures, Samiei-Nejad stated that standardized and integrated policies should be developed for mineral exploration and the issuance of discovery certificates based on the type of mineral, the scale of exploration operations, and the conditions of drilling sites. Once finalized, these standards will be communicated to companies and provincial authorities across the country to ensure that all stakeholders operate within a common regulatory framework.

The IMIDRO chief also stressed the importance of establishing a dedicated exploration working group. Given the prominent role of exploration development in Iran's Seventh National Development Plan, he said, the necessary executive guidelines should be prepared, and—with the participation of the private sector—exploration challenges and obstacles in different provinces should be examined and addressed through specialized reviews.

Samiei-Nejad noted that investment models in the exploration sector require revision, explaining that the current investment structures within IMIDRO's subsidiaries are relatively closed and should be reformed to facilitate the entry of new investors, particularly from the private sector. Accordingly, he said, all subsidiary companies are required to submit operational plans within the next six months outlining how they intend to increase private sector participation in mining activities, especially exploration projects.

He also emphasized the importance of utilizing foreign investment in major mining projects, saying that planning should be undertaken to attract foreign investors—particularly for large-scale mines. At the same time, he called for a thorough study of the experiences of Eurasian countries in advancing mineral exploration, especially in the copper and gold sectors, over the past decade.

Concluding his remarks, the IMIDRO head announced the launch of a specialized workforce training program for drilling operations. He said that expanding mineral exploration would not be possible without skilled personnel. Therefore, through specialized training courses and the participation of leading domestic and international experts, IMIDRO will begin training drilling technicians, with the initial goal of preparing 100 specialized drilling technicians.

EF/MA