Nenad Kljaić arrives in Tehran to begin Iran handball mission

TEHRAN – Newly appointed Iran men's national handball team head coach Nenad Kljaić arrived in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon to officially begin his tenure with the national team.

The Croatian coach, who recently signed his contract at the Iranian Embassy in Croatia, was officially unveiled as Iran's new head coach in a ceremony attended by Iran Handball Federation President Alireza Pakdel and the Iranian Ambassador to Croatia.

Kljaić landed in the Iranian capital accompanied by Pakdel as preparations begin for the team's upcoming international commitments.

A delegation from the Iran Handball Federation welcomed the Croatian coach upon his arrival at Imam Khomeini International Airport, including Vice President Afsaneh Dehghani, National Teams Director Iraj Rezaei, and Men's National Teams Manager Mahmoud Afshardoust.

Kljaić is expected to begin work immediately as he takes charge of the Iranian men's national team, with the federation hoping his experience and leadership will guide Iran to strong performances in upcoming continental and international competitions.