ISC IWUR 2025 includes more Iranian universities

TEHRAN – The 2025 World University Rankings (WUR) report by the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC) has included 76 Iranian universities, an increase from 72 in 2024.

ISC WUR is one of the ranking systems that started ranking universities for the first time in 2018 by the ISC Ranking Department with the aim of evaluating the universities of the country as well as Islamic countries at the world level.

To rank the world universities in its criteria, ISC considers the most important missions of universities, which are research, education, international activity, innovation, and social impact, to evaluate universities.

A total of 456 universities from 33 Islamic countries are listed in the ranking, where Turkey, with 106 universities, Iran, with 76 universities, and Pakistan, with 41 universities, are placed first to third, IRNA reported.

Among the top universities of Islamic countries, Saudi Arabia ranks 229. Qatar (301-350), Malaysia (351-400), Iran, and the UAE (jointly rank 401-500) are placed next.

In the research criterion, Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranks first in the country. The university’s global ranking is 373, up from 501-600 in 2024.

Tehran University ranks second. The university’s global ranking has changed from 401-500 in 2024 to 400 in 2025. Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences’ ranking has also improved from 601-700 in 2024 to 560 this year, ranking third in the country. Tarbiat Modarres University and Iran University of Medical Sciences, with global ranking of 693 and 696 are placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the education criterion, Graduate University of Advanced Technology (129), Iran University of Medical Sciences (214), Tehran University of Medical Sciences (255), Golestan University of Medical University (273), Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (340) are placed first to fifth.

In the international activity criterion, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (440), University of Tehran (465), and Amirkabir University of Technology (611) rank first to third.

In the innovation criterion, Amirkabir University of Technology ranks 774, and Sharif University of Technology ranks 804.

In the social impact criterion, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Medical Sciences, and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences rank 307, 410, and 427, respectively.

In the ISC WUR 2025, there are 2,749 top universities from 115 countries and six continents. Harvard University, Stanford University, Johns Hopkins University, Massachusetts University of Technology, University College London, the University of Oxford, University of Pennsylvania, Colombia University, Tsinghua University, and University of Toronto are the top ten universities.

Recent rankings

The 23rd edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR), 2027, has placed 11 Iranian universities among the world’s top institutes, up from nine universities in 2026.

Sharif University of Technology (ranking 390) and Amirkabir University of Technology (483), are placed second and third.

Iran University of Science and Technology (504), Isfahan University of Technology (620), University of Tabriz (686), Shahid Beheshti University (781-790), Shiraz University (791-800), are other top universities included in this year’s ranking.

The 16th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 has included 10 Iranian universities in three broad subject areas.

The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject features 55 narrow subjects across five broad subject areas.

In the Engineering and Technology category, Sharif University of Technology, with a global ranking of 252, is placed first in the country. The university’s best global ranking is in Engineering-Petroleum (20); it ranks 151-200 in civil and structural engineering, engineering-mechanical, as well as electrical and electronic engineering.

University of Tehran is placed second, with a ranking of 288 globally. It ranks 23rd in engineering petroleum. The university ranks between 201 and 250 in chemical engineering, engineering-mechanical, and electrical and electronic engineering.

Amirkabir University of Technology, with a global ranking of 401-450, is placed third. Its best global ranking is in Engineering-Petroleum (51-100).

Iran University of Science and Technology ranks 451-500 in the world, and fourth in the country.

In the Life Sciences and Medicine category, Tehran University of Medical Sciences (312). Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranks between 151-225 in Nursing, and 151-200 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

University of Tehran (401-450) is placed second, nationwide, next to Iran University of Medical Sciences. It ranks 151-200 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

Iran University of Medical Sciences and Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (401-500) rank third, jointly. Shiraz University of Medical Sciences ranks 251-300 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

Mashhad University of Medical Sciences is placed between 501-550 globally; it ranks 201-250 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (SBMU) is placed between 501-550.

Tabriz University of Medical Sciences ranks 501-550. It ranks 151-225 in Nursing, and 151-200 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

In the Natural Sciences category, University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 336, is placed first. It ranks 201-250 in Environmental Sciences, 301-350 in Material Sciences, and 351-400 in Mathematics.

Sharif University of Technology is placed second, ranking 401-450 globally. It ranks between 201-25 in Material Sciences.

The SCImago Institutions Rankings (SIR) 2026 has ranked 166 Iranian universities among the top institutions in the world, up from 164 in 2025.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences and University of Tehran are placed among the top ten institutions in West Asia, ranking 5th and 10th, respectively.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences (with a global ranking of 701) is the top university in the country.

University of Tehran and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Health Services are placed second and third, respectively.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences rank 37 in Dentistry (first in West Asia), 49 in Dermatology, 73 in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, 81 in Otorhinolaryngology, 94 in Infectious Diseases, 96 in Public Health, Environment and Occupational Health, 98 in Urology, 108 in Ophthalmology, 131 in Medicine (first in West Asia), 139 in Epidemiology, 159 in Nephrology, 176 in Surgery, and 189 in Critical Care and Intensive Care Medicine.

University of Tehran ranks 71 in Architecture, 72 in Business, management, and Accounting (first in West Asia), 76 in Geography, Planning, and Development, 112 in Energy (first in West Asia), 128 in Geology, 137 in Civil and Structural Engineering, 169 in Atmospheric Science, 208 in Religious Studies, 242 in Earth and Planetary Sciences, 248 in forestry, and 290 in Aquatic Science.

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences ranks 96 in Pathology and Forensic Medicine, 106 in Urology, and 130 in Dermatology.

Tabriz University of Medical Sciences ranks 109 in Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Pharmaceutics (2nd in West Asia), and 182 in Urology.

Golestan University ranks 132 in Social Sciences, and 155 in Education (first in West Asia).

In Environmental Sciences, Iran Polymer and Petrochemical Institute ranks 1st in West Asia (130 globally), University of Tehran ranks third in West Asia.

In Architecture, University of Gilan ranks 70, and Iran University of Science and Technology ranks 80 globally.

University of Kashan ranks 66 globally in Ocean Engineering.

In Biomedical Engineering, Lorestan University of Medical Sciences, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, and Mashhad University of Medical Sciences rank 74, 245, and 261, respectively.

MT /MG