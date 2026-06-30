Internal divisions will weaken national strength, president says

TEHRAN– Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said internal divisions will undermine the country's national strength and embolden its adversaries, stressing that national unity and cohesion remain Iran's greatest strategic asset.

Speaking during a meeting with representatives of senior Shiite clerics' offices in Qom, Pezeshkian reviewed the country's key political, economic, social, and cultural challenges, emphasizing the need to strengthen social capital, uphold justice, improve livelihoods, and preserve national solidarity.

Referring to the aftermath of the 12-day war, the president said Iran's adversaries had expected pressure and insecurity to trigger domestic instability and state collapse. However, he said, the unity, solidarity, and Iranian's being on the ground thwarted those calculations and prevented their objectives from being realized.

Pezeshkian said his administration has consistently called for setting aside political differences and focusing on common national interests, warning that internal discord weakens national power and encourages hostile actors.

Addressing the country's economic situation, he acknowledged that the recent war had damaged parts of Iran's economic, energy, and industrial infrastructure. Nevertheless, he said the government had worked to prevent disruptions to the supply of essential goods and public services while safeguarding people's livelihoods despite mounting pressures.

The president added that Iran is now entering dialogue and international engagement from a position of strength, which he attributed to the resilience of the Iranian people, the capabilities of the country's Armed Forces, and the preservation of national unity. He reaffirmed that improving living standards, creating jobs, supporting vulnerable groups, and addressing economic challenges remain the government's top priorities.

