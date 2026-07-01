Iran holds consultations with China for establishing SCO Development Bank

TEHRAN- The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), while participating in the consultative meeting on establishing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Development Bank and presenting technical and executive proposals, emphasized Iran's active role in advancing the formation of this international financial institution.

According to Mehr News Agency, quoting the Central Bank, Abolfazl Kudehi, Deputy for International Affairs of the Central Bank of Iran, participated in the fourth consultative meeting on the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Development Bank in Shenzhen, China.

During the meeting, he presented technical and executive proposals and emphasized Iran's active role in advancing the process of forming this international financial institution.

Kudehi took part in the fourth two-day consultative meeting, which was held on June 30 and July 1 in Shenzhen, China. This meeting was convened with the aim of synergizing efforts and advancing the stages of establishing the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Development Bank," with representatives from member states and some observer countries in attendance.

According to this report, in this specialized meeting, discussions and exchanges of views were held regarding the technical, executive dimensions, and the necessary mechanisms for launching the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Development Bank, and strategic decisions were made to accelerate the process of its establishment.

The Deputy for International Affairs of the Central Bank, while explaining the approaches of Iran, presented his operational proposals to enhance the efficiency of this bank in economic interactions among member states.

It is worth noting that Iran, with active participation and the presentation of expert perspectives in the process of establishing this financial institution, seeks to strengthen monetary and banking cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and to utilize its capacities for the development of economic exchanges.

MA